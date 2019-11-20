Casting Announced For Peter Nichols: A Celebration At Trafalgar Studios

It's been announced today that the Game of Thrones and Endeavour actor Roger Allam will lead a host of star names in a tribute show to celebrate one of the greatest playwrights of our generation - Peter Nichols: A Celebration will take place at Trafalgar Studios on Wednesday 27th November.

Roger Allam will be joined by an incredible line-up of actors from stage and screen, including Nigel Lindsay (Victoria), Layo-Christina Akinlude (The End Of The F***ing World), Laurence Belcher (X-Men: First Class), James Harkness (Star Wars - Rogue One), Faith Omole (Endeavour), Elliott Ross (Admissions) and Grace Courtney (Holby City).

They and others, under the direction of Peter Nichols' grandson George Nichols, will perform a series of extracts from his much loved television and stage plays including Promenade, The National Health, Forget-Me-Not-Lane and Poppy, as well as passages from his personal diaries and rare unproduced plays, kindly provided by The British Library.

George Nichols said: "I'm so proud to be working with this wonderful group of actors who are all helping us to celebrate my Grandfather's work. It's going to be a very special and emotional event."

All tickets are priced at £5 and are available to purchase from ATG Tickets and London Theatre Tickets.

With thanks to The British Library Collections Trust for supporting this event. The full Archive and Oral History of Peter Nichols is accessible at The British Library for the public to view.

Peter Richard Nichols CBE, playwright, born 31 July 1927; died 7 September 2019, aged 92.

