Casting Announced For Antic Disposition's Musical Adaptation Of A CHRISTMAS CAROL

David Burt will play Scrooge for a fifth year with Richard Dempsey joining the cast direct from Tammy Faye at the Almeida Theatre as Bob Cratchit in award-winning Antic Disposition's much-loved musical adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic, A Christmas Carol.

First staged in 2012 and now firmly established as one of London's most magical festive treats, A Christmas Carol, will again be performed in the spectacular Tudor setting of Middle Temple Hall,

Middle Temple Lane, London, EC4Y 9AT, from Tuesday 20 to Thursday 29 December 2022.

Step off the bustle of Fleet Street and journey through cobbled alleyways and gas-lit courtyards to arrive at the hidden historical gem Middle Temple Hall - a location well-known to Dickens himself, who studied law at the ancient institution. Decked with boughs of holly, filled with the scent of mulled wine and mince pies and brimming with festive cheer, enter the magnificent wood-panelled hall and immerse yourself in this joyous adaptation of the beloved Christmas classic for everyone aged 6 and over.

The talented cast of actor-musicians, between them playing over 40 characters, also includes: Megan Ashley (Belle), Michaela Bennison (The Ghost of Christmas Past), McCallam Connell (The Ghost of Christmas Present), Ayrton English (Tiny Tim), Emma Fenney (Mrs Cratchit), Lucy Ford (Martha Cratchit), Dylan Hall (Tiny Tim), Richard Holt (The Ghost of Jacob Marley), Jack Heydon (Fred) and Matt Whipps (Peter Cratchit).

It is adapted and directed by Antic Disposition's Ben Horslen and John Risebero, who together founded the Peter Brook Award-winning company in 2005. The sparkling score is composed and arranged by Nick Barstow. The creative team also includes Designer John Risebero, Musical Director Ben Everett-Riley, Sound Designer Theo Holloway, Choreographer Richard Jones and Children's Director Rosie Williamson.

West End legend David Burt returns to the production for a fifth year with his critically acclaimed performance as miser Ebenezer Scrooge. His impressive list of credits includes playing Enjolras in the original cast of Les Misérables, Magaldi in the original production of Evita, Pontius Pilate in Jesus Christ Superstar and Count Fosco in The Woman in White, as well as seasons at The National Theatre and RSC. He was nominated for a Best Actor Olivier Award for his performance in the RSC's The Beggar's Opera.

Joining the company is Richard Dempsey playing Scrooge's downtrodden employee, Bob Cratchit. Richard recently played Tsar Nicholas II in Jodie Whittaker's final episode of Doctor Who, and is currently in Tammy Faye at the Almeida Theatre. His West End roles include Jack in the original cast of Into the Woods, Nick Piazza in the original cast of Fame and Mr Bucket in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and he has worked extensively with Propeller, the Michael Grandage Company and the RSC. On screen, he played Peter Pevensie in the classic BBC series The Chronicles of Narnia and featured in Sam Mendes' award-winning 1917.

Antic Disposition's artistic directors, Ben and John, said: "Ten years on from its first outing, we are thrilled to be staging A Christmas Carol once again. With its themes of hope and rebirth, its powerful articulation of the need to protect the most vulnerable and disadvantaged in our society, not to mention an irresistible dose of Christmas cheer, it's the perfect show to brighten the gloom of the past couple of years."