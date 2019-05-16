Casting Announced For ACTUALLY By Anna Ziegler At Trafalgar Studios

Casting has been announced for Actually, the European premiere of Anna Ziegler's first play in London since Photograph 51.

Yasmin Paige plays Amber:

Yasmin is best known for films Submarine and The Double (both directed by Richard Ayoade) and her lead roles in television's Pramface, The Sarah-Jane Adventures and Glue. Her recent stage credits include Circle Mirror Transformation (Home MCR), and Ah Wilderness! (Young Vic).

Simon Manyonda plays Tom:

Simon appears in the BBC's upcoming His Dark Materials and featured in The Bay (ITV) as well as appearing opposite Sir Anthony Hopkins and Dame Emma Thompson in the BBC production of King Lear. On stage his recent credits includes Alys, Always (Bridge Theatre), The Way of the World (Donmar Warehouse), Barbershop Chronicles (National Theatre) and King Lear with Glenda Jackson (Old Vic).

In our age of fake news, victim shaming and #metoo; and hot on the heels of recent documentaries It Happened One Night (Louis Theroux/ BBC) and Sex on Trial (Channel 4), Actually is an urgent exploration into our need for an absolute truth when faced with opposing versions; can we ever truly know what happened between two people behind closed doors?

Amber and Tom hook up at a party at their elite American university and spend the night together. They agree on the drinking, they agree on the attraction, but what actually happened between them?

Through conflicting accounts of a college hook up, Actually boldly delves into the messiest of grey areas and the intersectional complexities of race, religion and gender, controversially picking at our individual biases and internalised prejudices in 'he said, she said' cases of sexual consent.

This is Anna Ziegler's first play in London since Photograph 51, which starred Nicole Kidman, and won Best New Play and Best Actress at the WhatsOnStage Awards; and the Evening Standard award for Best Actress. Anna's other plays include The Last Match and Boy.

Oscar Toeman directed the multi Offie-nominated After October at the Finborough Theatre. He was Associate Director of the National Theatre's production of Oslo. He was a recipient of an MGC futures bursary, a finalist for the RTST Sir Peter Hall Director Award in 2018, and is the runner up of this year's JMK Award.

@announceprods | #actuallyplay | www.announcement-productions.com

Running Time: 90 minutes | Suitable for ages 16+





