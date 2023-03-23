Cast Set For the UK Tour of GREATEST DAYS The Official Take That Musical

The full cast has been announced for The Official Take That Musical GREATEST DAYS, with a book by award-winning playwright Tim Firth.

The musical will embark on a major UK and Ireland tour from 6 May 2023 and will coincide with the summer 2023 release of the official movie version of this smash-hit musical, starring Aisling Bea and Jayde Adams.

The full cast includes Taylor Alman (The Legend of White Bear Lake), Charlotte Anne Steen (Bat Out of Hell), Holly Ashton (Footloose), Hannah Brown (Hansel & Gretel), Kalifa Burton (Matilda), Benjamin Cameron (Grease Royal Caribbean) Jamie Corner (The Band), Archie Durrant (Matilda), Regan Gascoigne (winner of Dancing on Ice 2022, Cinderella), Kitty Harris (David Walliams' Gangsta Granny), Bayley Hart (Heathers), Keith Henderson (Shrek the Musical), Karen Holmes (Grease), Christopher D. Hunt (Waitress), Evangeline Jarvis-Jones (The Sound of Music), Rachel Marwood (The Possibility of Colour), Mari McGinlay (Hairspray), Jamie-Rose Monk (A Midsummer Night's Dream), Mary Moore (Grease West End), Alexanda O'Reilly (Mamma Mia!) and Alan Stocks (Calendar Girls).

They join the previously announced Kym Marsh as Rachel and her daughter Emilie Cunliffe as Young Rachel.

Celebrating the 30th Anniversary of Take That's first ever UK number 1 single Pray, GREATEST DAYS features more than 15 record-breaking Take That songs alongside a heart-warming and hilarious story of love, loss and laughter from the award-winning writer Tim Firth (Calendar Girls, Kinky Boots). The musical follows a group of five best friends in the 1990's who are obsessed with their favourite boy band. The girls reunite more than 20 years later with a plan to see their heartthrobs one last time in what could be the Greatest Days of their lives.

GREATEST DAYS was originally produced as The Band by David Pugh & Dafydd Rogers + Take That. The UK tour of The Band originally opened at Manchester Opera House in September 2017, breaking box office records along the way.

The book of GREATEST DAYS is written by Tim Firth, with co-direction by Stacey Haynes and Tim Firth, Choreography by Aaron Renfree, Set & Costume Design by Lucy Osborne, Lighting Design by Rob Casey, Sound Design by Tony Gayle, Casting by David Grindrod Burton Casting, Musical Supervision by John Donovan, Costume Supervision by Martin Rodges.

The UK and Ireland Tour of Greatest Days by Tim Firth - The Official Take That Musical is produced by Adam Kenwright for Kindred Partners.

Tour Dates

6 - 13 May Bromley Churchill Theatre 0343 310 0020 www.churchilltheatre.co.uk

16 - 27 May Manchester Palace Theatre www.atgtickets.com/manchester

29 May - 3 June Newcastle Theatre Royal 0191 232 7010 www.theatreroyal.co.uk

5 - 10 June Woking New Victoria Theatre www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-victoria-theatre

12 - 17 June Sheffield Lyceum Theatre 0114 249 6000 www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

20 - 24 June Southend Cliffs Pavilion 0343 310 0030 www.thecliffspavilion.co.uk

27 June - 1 July Cardiff Wales Millennium Centre 029 2063 6464 www.wmc.org.uk

3 - 8 July Milton Keynes Theatre www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre

10 - 15 July Liverpool Empire Theatre www.atgtickets.com/venues/liverpool-empire

17 - 22 July Wolverhampton Grand 01902 42 92 12 www.grandtheatre.co.uk

24 - 29 July Cheltenham Everyman Theatre 01242 572573 www.everymantheatre.org.uk

31 Jul - 5 Aug Canterbury Marlowe Theatre 01227 787787 www.marlowetheatre.com

7 - 12 Aug Norwich Theatre Royale 01603 630 000 www.norwichtheatre.org

15 - 19 Aug Blackpool Opera House 0844 770 0593 www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk

21 - 26 Aug Glasgow Kings Theatre www.atgtickets.com/venues/kings-theatre-glasgow

28 Aug - 2 Sep Edinburgh Playhouse www.atgtickets.com/venues/edinburgh-playhouse/

4 - 9 Sept Nottingham Theatre Royal 0115 989 5555

www.trch.co.uk

11 - 16 Sep Bristol Hippodrome www.atgtickets.com/venues/bristol-hippodrome

18 - 23 Sept Bradford Alhambra Theatre 01274 432000

Bradford-theatres.co.uk

26 - 30 Sep Southampton Mayflower Theatre 02380 711 811

www.mayflower.org.uk

2 - 7 Oct Royal & Derngate Northampton 01604 624811

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

9 - 14 Oct Brighton Theatre Royal www.atgtickets.com/Brighton

17 - 21 Oct Truro Hall for Cornwall 01872 262 466

www.hallforcornwall.co.uk

23 - 28 Oct Leicester Curve 0116 242 3595

www.curveonline.co.uk

30 Oct - 4 Nov Hull New Theatre 01482 300306

www.hulltheatres.co.uk/

7 - 11 Nov Aylesbury Waterside Theatre www.atgtickets.com/venues/aylesbury-waterside-theatre

14 - 18 Nov Sunderland Empire www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire

21 - 25 Nov Leeds Grand Theatre 0113 243 0808 www.leedsheritagetheatres.com