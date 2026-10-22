Cast Set For the Old Vic's A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Lowry

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Lowry has announced the full cast for The Old Vic’s much-loved, Tony Award-winning production of A Christmas Carol at Lowry, Salford, playing at another UK city for the first time in its 10-year history.

Directed by Old Vic Artistic Director Matthew Warchus and adapted for the stage by Jack Thorne (His Dark Materials, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), A Christmas Carol will play from 11th December 2026 – 10th January 2027.

Joining the previously announced John Thomson (Cold Feet, 24 Hour Party People, Hobson’s Choice) as Ebenezer Scrooge, are:

Laura Baldwin as Belle, Hayley Canham as Little Fan, Marilyn Cutts as Ghost of Christmas Past, Hadrian Delacey as Father/Marley, Jamie Doncaster as Swing, Peter Dukes as Nicholas/Schoolmaster, Christian Edwards as Bob Cratchit, Kamilla Fernandes as Ghost of Christmas Present/Mrs Fezziwig, Seb Harwood as Ferdy/George, Emma Lucia as Mrs Cratchit, Rachel Moran as Associate Movement/Offstage cover Mrs Cratchit & Jess, Annell Odartey as Jess, Ben Redfern as Fezziwig, Joe Usher as Fred and Connor Wood as Young Ebenezer.

Sharing the role of Tiny Tim are actors Ronan Caldwell, Chloe Gay, Franklin Gimson and Kharia Thompson.

On announcing the show, Matthew Warchus, director of A Christmas Carol and Artistic Director of The Old Vic, said: ‘For ten years now this production of A Christmas Carol has been delighting audiences from London and beyond and I am immensely proud of the impact it continues to have on audiences – whether it be their first time seeing the show or one visit of many. To now be able to share the joy of this production with the Lowry and its audiences makes this year a truly special one.’

The creative team includes Set & Costume by Rob Howell, Composition & Arrangement by Christopher Nightingale, Lighting by Hugh Vanstone, Sound by Simon Baker, Casting by Grindrod Burton Casting and Movement by Lizzi Gee.

Jamie Manton is the Associate Director, Lilac Yasiphon Resident Director, Megan Rouse Associate Set, Lucy Gaiger Associate Costume, Luca Panetta Associate Lighting, Emma Laxton Associate Sound, Campbell Young Associates Wigs, Hair & Make-Up and Lisa Buckley Props Supervisor

On a bitter Christmas Eve night a cold-hearted miser is visited by four ghosts. Transported to worlds past, present and future, Ebenezer Scrooge witnesses what a lifetime of fear and selfishness has led to and sees with fresh eyes the lonely life he has built for himself. Can Ebenezer be saved before it’s too late?

A Christmas Carol fills the auditorium to the brim with mince pies, music and merriment in this unique big-hearted production full of music and festive cheer.

Having announced that it will also return to The Old Vic for its tenth consecutive year, starring Giles Terera, this production has now played to almost one million people in London, America and Australia and across the globe as part of OLD VIC: IN CAMERA in 2020.

This will be the first time since its world premiere in 2017 that the show will be seen in another UK city, offering the chance for even more people to experience this magical show firsthand.

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