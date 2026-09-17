Cast Set For STICK MAN 15th Annual Festive Season in London

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Freckle Productions has announced full casting for Stick Man, as the much-loved family show celebrates its 15th annual festive season in London, plays its first Christmas season in Sheffield, and returns internationally with seasons in Singapore and Hong Kong this winter.

Based on the bestselling book by Julia Donaldson, with illustrations by Axel Scheffler, Stick Man is returning for its 15th annual festive season in London, and its third at Bloomsbury Theatre, from Thursday 3 December 2026 to Sunday 3 January 2027, with a press performance on 5 December 1pm.

A second production will play The Montgomery, a historic theatre and the newest member of the Sheffield Theatres family from Saturday 5 December 2026 to Sunday 3 January 2027, marking the show's first Christmas season in Sheffield, with a press performance on Wednesday 9 December at 1.15pm.

What starts off as a morning jog becomes quite the misadventure for Stick Man: a dog wants to play fetch with him, a swan builds a nest with him, and he even ends up on a fire! How will Stick Man ever get back to the family tree in time for Christmas?

The cast bringing Stick Man to life in London will be: Wills Mercado (Dark of the Moon, Charing Cross Theatre; The Last Five Years, UK Tour) as 'Stick Man', Lalany Samuel makes her professional debut as 'Stick Lady Love', Liam Bradbury (Longitude, Upstairs at the Gatehouse; Romeo and Juliet, Italian tour) as 'Actor Muso' and Erin Rowlett (The Pianist, Mayflower Studios and Park Theatre) as a Swing.

The cast for Sheffield are: Sam Makepeace-Beach (Stick Man, Leeds Playhouse; The Night Before Christmas, Southern Tour) as ‘Stick Man’, Freya Stephenson (The Snow Queen, The Albany Deptford; My Pet Star, Marlowe Theatre) as ‘Stick Lady Love’, Toby Baddeley (Whodunnit Unrehearsed 4, Park Theatre; She Stoops to Conquer, New Forest Open Air Theatre) as ‘Actor Muso’ and Rosie Malone (Stick Man, Singapore, UAE & UK Tour) returns as a Swing and Resident Director.

This cast will also be performing as part of KidsFest in Hong Kong from Wednesday 17 to Sunday 21 February 2027 and Singapore from Thursday 25 – Sunday 28 February 2027.

This much-loved adaptation from Freckle Productions, the team behind Zog, Zog and the Flying Doctors and The Baddies, features a trio of top actors and is packed full of puppetry, songs, live music and funky moves, receiving rave reviews year after year.

Executive producer Jennifer Sutherland said, “We are so excited to announce the cast that will be helping us to be celebrate Stick Man’s 15th festive season in London. Our joyful adaptation of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s much-loved story has grown into a fabulous festive tradition.

“It’s incredibly important to us that families across the UK can share in high-quality live theatre together, and we can’t wait to welcome audiences in both cities to celebrate with us this winter.”

Stick Man is directed by Mark Kane with original direction by Sally Cookson (A Monster Calls, Old Vic Theatre), design by Katie Sykes (Jane Eyre, National Theatre), lighting by Elanor Higgins (Private Peaceful, UK Tour), music by Benji Bower (A Monster Calls, Old Vic Theatre) and musical direction by Brian Hargreaves.

Stick Man is adapted from the book by Julia Donaldson, the multi award-winning author of some of the world's best loved children's books including The Gruffalo and Zog. Julia is best known for her popular rhyming stories for children, especially those illustrated by Axel Scheffler, which have sold over 75 million copies and have been published in over 100 languages.

Stick Man is a consistent bestseller and has been translated into 23 languages, since its publication in 2007. In 2015, Magic Light Pictures premiered the animated film of Stick Man with an all-star cast including Martin Freeman, Jennifer Saunders and Hugh Bonneville. The film continues to be the most-viewed Christmas Day TV programme in the UK. The book celebrates its 19th anniversary this year.

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