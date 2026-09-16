Video: THE CHILDREN Trailer Released at Lyric Hammersmith
Critics have called the revival timely, moving, and among its most nuanced stagings yet.
THE CHILDREN has a new production trailer from Lyric Hammersmith, giving audiences a glimpse of the drama ahead of the close of its west London run. The video arrives alongside a string of strong reviews, with outlets praising the staging as a "definitive production" and calling the performances "tremendous" and "deeply moving."
Lucy Kirkwood's play follows Hazel and Robin, a couple living on the edge of a radiation exclusion zone in the aftermath of a catastrophe, whose fragile routine is disrupted by the arrival of an old friend. The drama, marking its 10th anniversary this year, has drawn attention for how its themes of aging, responsibility and environmental reckoning continue to resonate a decade after its debut.
The Lyric Hammersmith production stars Meera Syal, Kerry Fox and Declan Conlon, under the direction of artistic director Rachel O'Riordan, who has spoken previously about mounting the anniversary staging. The run has been reviewed as sharp and highly relevant, with The Guardian citing the cast's "richly nuanced performances."
The trailer follows a series of videos the theatre has released in the lead-up to opening, including rehearsal footage and interviews with O'Riordan. More on the production can be found in BroadwayWorld's review of THE CHILDREN starring Meera Syal. THE CHILDREN continues at Lyric Hammersmith through October 3, with tickets starting at £15.
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