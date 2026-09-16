Video: DEEP-HEAT RIVALRY Vox Pops Released by The Other Palace
Audience and cast reactions offer a glimpse into the comedy's locker-room chaos and forbidden romance.
The Other Palace has posted a new vox pops video for DEEP-HEAT RIVALRY, gathering quick reactions tied to the parody musical's run at the venue. Rather than a traditional trailer, the clip leans into the show's comedic identity, offering short, informal takes that play up the production's tone before audiences see it in full.
DEEP-HEAT RIVALRY follows Shane Hollandaise and Ilya Stroganoff, two rival professional ice hockey stars whose fierce on-ice clashes hide a romance neither man wants to admit. Described as loosely inspired by a well-known television series, the show mixes locker-room antics, parody songs, and power ballads with what the source material calls 'absolutely no understanding of sport whatsoever.' The production is billed as ranging in score from power ballad to party pop, built around what its creators describe as a 'full-contact comedy.'
The show was written and directed by Oliver-nominated Trevor Ashley, staged at The Other Palace as part of the venue's slate of new musical theatre work.
The vox pops video follows earlier rehearsal footage from DEEP-HEAT RIVALRY shared by The Other Palace, which gave an early look at the cast working through the show's blend of comedy and song ahead of the run.
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