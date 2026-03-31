Cast Set For MOTHER COURAGE AND HER CHILDREN at Shakespeare's Globe

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Shakespeare's Globe has announced the cast and creative team of Bertolt Brecht's Mother Courage and Her Children, translated by Anna Jordan, in The Globe Theatre, running from 7 May – 27 June 2026, directed by Elle While (Richard III, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Globe).

The cast will comprise Rawaed Asde as Swiss Cheese, Trieve Blackwood-Cambridge as Sargeant / Clerk / Man, Eiden River-Coleman as Child, Rachelle Diedericks as Kattrin, Sarita Gabony as Woman / Soldier, Keaton Guimarães-Tolley as Recruiter / Fur Coat / Soldier, Vinnie Heaven as Eilif, Nadine Higgin as Yvette, Sienna-Rae Kenna-Braithwaite as Child, Daniel Rainford as Ensemble / Cover, Ferdy Roberts as Minister, Max Runham as Narrator, Simon Scardifield as General / Bloody Nose / Yellow Sergeant, Nicolas Tennant as Chef, Michelle Terry as Mother Courage, and Ayla Wheatley as Ensemble / Cover.

Director Elle While says: “Directing Brecht's masterpiece in a brilliant adaptation by Anna Jordan is totally exhilarating. To add to that, this is a fantastically talented and huge-hearted cast, and I couldn't be more excited to start rehearsals on this most pertinent play for our current times.”

Mother Courage and Her Children's Assistant Director is Samuel Tracy, Assistant Designer is Maighread McGinley, with James Maloney as Composer, Fly Davis as Costume Designer, Karen Hopkinson as Costume Supervisor, takis as Designer, Elle While as Director, Rachel Bown-Williams as Fight & Intimacy Director, with Anna Morrissey and Lucy Cullingford as Movement Directors and Choreographers. Translation is by Anna Jordan, with Voice & Text by Nia Lynn.

Mother Courage and Her Children was cast by Becky Paris, Head of Casting at Shakespeare's Globe.

Additionally, Shakespeare's Globe is delighted to announce a one-off Globe Talk on Shakespeare and Brecht, in collaboration with the Royal Shakespeare Company on 28 May. Co-Artistic Director of The RSC Daniel Evans, Globe Artistic Director Michelle Terry, and Globe Associate Artistic Director Sean Holmes will discuss the Globe's production of Mother Courage, The RSC's The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui Brecht, and why each has programmed Brecht to respond to our world today - a first for the Globe, and for the first time in over ten years for The RSC.