Cast Set For JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN West End Transfer

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The full cast has been revealed for the West End transfer of Kimberly Belflower's JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN, directed by Tony Award-winner Danya Taymor.

The cast are Lauryn Ajufo (Nell Shaw), Charlie Borg (Lee Turner), Reece Braddock (Mason Adams), Dónal Finn (Carter Smith), Holly Howden Gilchrist (Beth Powell), Miya James (Raelynn Nix), Molly McFadden (Bailey Gallagher), Amy Macken (Ivy Watkins) and Sadie Soverall (Shelby Holcomb).

Lauryn Ajufo, Charlie Borg, Reece Braddock, Dónal Finn, Holly Howden Gilchrist, Miya James, Molly McFadden and Sadie Soverall all reprise their roles from the sell-out run at the Royal Court, with Amy Macken joining the cast for the West End transfer.

The cast is completed by Alfie Craig, Anna Francis, Thalia Gambe, Ada Grey and Tom Milligan.

Kimberly Belflower and Danya Taymor said today: “We're over the moon to be reuniting with so many members of our Royal Court coven, and to be welcoming the extraordinary Amy Macken to the fold as we prepare to take the West End by storm in 2027. Rehearsing this play with these people is a sacred, special thing; we can't wait to be back in the room and make more magic together.”

JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN transfers to the West End following a critically acclaimed, sold out run at The Royal Court Theatre earlier this year. It will play a strictly limited 12-week season at Wyndham's Theatre, a Delfont Mackintosh Theatre, from Tuesday 2 February until Saturday 24 April 2027 with a press night on Tuesday 11 February. Tickets are on sale now.

One small town. A soundtrack of pop, adrenaline and barely-contained rage, five young women reveal something darker is stirring. As long-buried truths rise to the surface, they begin to question everything and take control of the narrative for themselves.

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