Cast Set For HOME SONG at Unicorn Theatre
Monet Marquis, Nkara Stephenson and Halle Brown star in the multi-sensory production.
The Unicorn Theatre has announced the full cast and creative team for Home Song by Cassiopeia Berkeley-Agyepong, which runs in the Clore from Friday 2 October - Sunday 8 November. The cast includes Monet Marquis (Adwoa), Nkara Stephenson (Mother/Kwame) and Halle Brown (Understudy Adwoa & Mother/Kwame).
Alongside Creator, Composer and Director Cassiopeia Berkeley-Agyepong, the creative team includes Ruth Badila as Designer, Aimee Louise Bevan as Movement & Puppetry Director, Aisha Oyedepo as Lighting Designer and Chuma Emembolu as Associate Lighting Designer.
An interactive musical for babies. In this multi-sensory show, meet young Adwoa and her mum as they embark on a journey to find the true meaning of home, from the bustling streets of Kumasi to the vibrant heart of London.
Featuring puppetry, interactive soundscapes and beautiful a cappella singing, Home Song returns to the Unicorn after a sold-out run last year to create a vivid, soothing musical experience for you and your baby to share.
Cassiopeia Berkeley-Agyepong said “It's a joy to be bringing Home Song back to the Unicorn theatre following a sold out run last year! Home Song is a big show for tiny people and our brilliant cast and creative team have the immense privilege of creating the first experience of theatre for many babies - hopefully building some priceless family memories as well as sparking a love of music, puppetry and play!
Home Song is inspired by the journey my grandparents made to the UK from Ghana and Grenada in the 1960s and it feels so special to be able to honour their resilience, courage and adventurous spirit in a beautiful musical where we invite the audience into the story as they sing and play along with us.
We were lucky enough to develop Home Song through numerous workshops in nurseries and parent and baby groups facilitated by Unicorn Theatre's Creative Hub, so from its inception this musical has been specifically designed for babies aged 6-18 months. We can't wait to welcome audiences to meet our beautiful puppets and explore the sensory playground we have built for them as we share this musical story!”
Home Song was developed with babies and families in Southwark and Croydon through our Creative Hub, reflecting the Unicorn's commitment to developing our productions in collaboration with our audiences.
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