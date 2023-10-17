Cast Set For BEYOND OURSELVES at Union Theatre

Performances run 7 November 2023 - 12 November 2023.

By: Oct. 17, 2023

In a ground-breaking initiative from Ardent Theatre Company, 40 young acting graduates from working class backgrounds across the UK auditioned for the opportunity to become part of the Ardent8 ensemble – an 18-month engagement involving participation in 10 industry led workshops and a two-week London based residency culminating in the production of a new play written for them by Andrew Muir.

With an Equity agreed paid contract this is a wonderful showcase and opportunity they wouldn’t otherwise get.
 
In September 2022, the eight selected participants, selected from De Montfort University Leicester, Manchester Metropolitan University and Bournemouth & Poole College took part in the first of 10 workshops.

‘Beyond Ourselves’ at the Union Theatre from, 7 November 2023 - 12 November 2023, is the play created for the Ardent8 Ensemble and written by Andrew Muir which aims a spotlight on the current state of our creative industry for those young graduates wishing to make a career out of it. The obstacles they face and the drive and determination to overcome them. A dream turned sour and then turned sweet again with the help of a song, a prop and a touch of rouge, this story aims to ignite the flame that is so often blown out.

A group of recent performing arts graduates take over an empty space with the intention of creating something. Anything, it doesn’t matter. A moment that can be shared with an audience if in fact any audience ever turns up to see it. But should that matter? Is art created for an audience or for the artist themselves?

Cast:
Jacob Rayner Blair
Callum Diaz
Eddie Drummond
Danielle Laurence
Caoimhe Mackin
Thoma O’Neill
India Pignatiello
Annabel Worsfold

Creative team:
Director Andrew Muir
Lighting Designer Charlie Speck
Stage Manager Chloe Brown
Social Media Manager Gigi Pacifico
 




