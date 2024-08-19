Cast Set For A DOLL'S HOUSE at the Crucible

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sheffield Theatres has announced the cast for A Doll's House, which runs in the Crucible from Saturday 21 September – Saturday 12 October 2024. This fresh and resonant new production of Henrik Ibsen's powerful drama is directed by Elin Schofield and adapted by Chris Bush, who reunite after their previous success working together on Sheffield Theatres' 50th anniversary production ROCK / PAPER / SCISSORS and the Olivier Award-winning musical Standing At The Sky's Edge

Aaron Anthony (The Motive and the Cue) will play Dr Rank; Eben Figueiredo (Cyrano De Bergerac) will play Krogstad; Tom Glenister (Chariots of Fire) will play Torvold; Siena Kelly (Adult Material) will play Nora; Melissa Lowe (Standing at the Sky's Edge) will play Anna/Pianist; and Eleanor Sutton (Wuthering Heights) will play Christina.

Returning to Sheffield after previously performing in Sheffield Theatres productions is Tom Glenister, who performed in Chariots of Fire earlier this year and Melissa Lowe makes her Sheffield debut after recently performing in Standing at the Sky's Edge during it's West End run in London. All other members of the cast make their Sheffield Theatres production debuts with A Doll's House.

“Nobody in this house knows what I'm capable of.”

With a comfortable home, successful husband and three beautiful children, Nora Helmer is the

envy of many. But her happy home is built on false foundations. As long hidden secrets start to surface, Nora begins to question if what she has is the same as what she wants.



Tickets for A Doll's House are on sale now. Tickets can be booked through the Box Office in person, over the phone on 0114 249 6000 or at sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.

Cast Biographies:

Aaron Anthony (Dr Rank) Trained Bristol Old Vic Theatre School. Theatre credits include: Macbeth (Shakespeare's Globe); The Motive and the Cue (National Theatre); Yellowman (Orange Tree Theatre); Lose Yourself (Sherman Theatre); Romeo & Juliet (Insane Root); A View from the Bridge and Macbeth (Tobacco Factory Theatre); ‘Tis Unmanly Grief (Theatre N16); Twelfth Night (Manchester Royal Exchange); Human Emotional Process (The Arts Theatre); Much Ado About Nothing (Shakespeare's Globe); Shakespeare in Love (Cheek by Jowl) and Billy Liar (Manchester Royal Exchange). Television credits include: The Pact (BBC); Behind Her Eyes (Netflix); Emmerdale (ITV); The Other One (BBC); Shakespeare and Hathaway (BBC); Midsomer Murders (ITV); Delicious (Sky One); Doctors (BBC); Hidden (BBC) and Holby City (BBC).



Eben Figueiredo (Krogstad) Theatre credits include: Cyrano De Bergerac (West End & New York, nominated for the Ian Charleson Award); A Christmas Carole (The Bridge Theatre); Much Ado About Nothing (National Theatre, nominated for the Ian Charleson Award); Young Marx (The Bridge Theatre); Pitcairn (Chichester). Film and television credits include: Hamlet; Five Blind Dates (Amazon); The Serial Killer's Wife (Paramount+); Solo: A Star Wars Story; Daphne.



Tom Glenister (Torvold) trained at Guildhall School of Music and Drama. In theatre he has appeared in Chariots of Fire (Sheffield Theatres), Dear Octopus and Dear England (National Theatre). In television his credits include Miss Austen, Sherwood, Grantchester, Isolation Stories, Industry, Vera and Doc Martin. In Film he has appeared in One Life and The Most Reluctant Convert. Radio includes: A Daughter's a Daughter, Welcome to Cloudstreet, Dedication, Broken English, Personal Shopper, Base Lines, In Search of Lost Time, The Moon That Night, A Northern Soul, War and Peace, Little Grudges and Ivan and the Dogs.



Siena Kelly (Nora) Siena trained at Arts Ed. Theatre credits include: That Is Not Who I Am (Royal Court); Force Majeure, Teenage Dick (Donmar Warehouse); Cat On A Hot Tin Roof (Leicester Curve/ETT); Describe The Night (Hampstead Theatre); A Christmas Carol (The Old Vic); On The Town (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre); Little Red Riding Hood (National Youth Ballet); Water Babies: The Musical (Leicester Curve). Television credits include: Domino Day (BBC/Dancing Ledge); Hit And Run (Netflix); Adult Material (Channel 4/Fifty Fathoms, BAFTA Nominated for Best Supporting Actress); Temple (Sky); Vanity Fair (Mammoth Screen/Amazon). Radio credits include: A Tsar in London, The System (Series 1-3).



Melissa Lowe (Anna/Pianist) Theatre credits include: Connie in Standing at the Sky's Edge (Gillian Lynne Theatre); The Fair Maid of the West (RSC); Orlando (Garrick Theatre); Baby Dolls (Smith & Brant Theatricals / Very Rascals); A Billion Times I Love You (Liverpool Everyman); Hungry (Soho Theatre/ Roundabout @ Summerhall - Edinburgh Fringe); Gypsy (Royal Exchange Theatre Manchester); A Christmas Carol (Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds); The Importance of Being Earnest (Octagon Theatre Bolton); The Cat in the Hat (Leicester Curve/UK Tour) and Me and My Girl (Chichester Festival Theatre). Screen credits include: The Midwich Cuckoos, Sky.



Eleanor Sutton (Christina) Credits include: Helena in A Midsummer Night's Dream (Opera Holland Park), Catherine Linton in Wuthering Heights (Emma Rice's US Tour); Lori in Hungry (Soho Theatre); Jane Eyre in Jane Eyre (Stephen Joseph Theatre/New Vic); Black Love, Really Big And Really Loud (Paines Plough Roundabout); The Crucible, A Little Night Music (Storyhouse Chester); Amadeus (National Theatre); Windows (Finborough Theatre); As You Like It (UK Tour) and The Master Builder, Future Conditional (The Old Vic).

