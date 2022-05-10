Cast Revealed For the UK Premiere of STARCROSSED

A fresh and sexy twist on one of the world's most famous love stories, 'Starcrossed' reveals the

intrigue and passion of a forbidden romance between 'Romeo & Juliet' characters Mercutio and

Tybalt - forged in strife, stifled by circumstance and silenced by history.

Connor Delves (who created the role of Mercutio in New York and Washington D.C.), Tommy Sim'aan (Tybalt) and Gethin Alderman (The Player) are joined by Ed Tunningley as understudy.

Reimagining Shakespeare's verse for the modern age, giving unfairly sidelined characters new life, Rachel Garnet's tender, witty and heart-wrenching play will get its UK premiere, directed by Philip Wilson, at historic Wilton's Music Hall - the only surviving Grand Music Hall in the world.

It will run from 1 -25 June, 2022.

Press night is Monday 6 June at 7.30pm

'Starcrossed' received critical acclaim in the US when it premiered at the New York International Fringe Festival in 2019.

Connor Delves (Mercutio) was lauded as "this year's discovery of blazing talent" (Curtain Up) as Mercutio in the New York and Washington DC world premiere production of 'Starcrossed'. Australian born, New York based, he is an actor, singer, producer and director who has worked in the US, Australia and the UK. He is in the upcoming feature film 'PINBALL: The Man Who Saved the Game' with Mike Faist, written and directed by the Bragg Brothers, and leads 'WHO WE WERE' a short film directed by Ryan Spahn, being shown this year at major film festivals. Recent Off-Broadway credits include 'Daniel's Husband', 'Endangered: The Musical', 'Holy Day' & 'Precious Little Talent'. Connor is a founding Co-Artistic Director of The Australian Theatre Festival NYC. www.connordelves.com I.G. @connordelves

Tommy Sim'aan (Tybalt) is a multi-disciplined British-Iraqi-Belgian actor. He speaks French, Spanish and Arabic and is a skilled martial artist with strong movement/combat/sword skills. He is also a singer and multi-instrumentalist playing the violin, piano and guitar. He has used many of these skills in his work since graduating from Bristol Old Vic. His onscreen credits include 'The Midwich Cuckoos' for Sky and a returning role in 'Doctors' for BBC. On stage he originated the role of Joost in 'The Legend of Sleepy Hollow' for Tilted Wig's UK Tour. His radio and voiceover credits include 'Two On A Tower' for BBC Radio 4, 'Words and Music' for BBC Radio 3 and several upcoming high profile videogames.

Gethin Alderman (The Player) recently understudied Llywelyn, Pistol, the King of France and eight other roles, alongside Kit Harrington in 'Henry V' at the Donmar Warehouse. He starred as Robat in 'Mold Riots' at Theatr Clwyd and as Leduc in 'Incident at Vichy' at the Finborough Theatre. On screen, he can be seen as Jean-Pierre in the second season of 'The Great' with Elle Fanning and Nicholas Holt. A comedian and physical performer, 'Sublime', his debut comedy hour, was performed in Brighton and the Edinburgh Fringe in 2019.

Ed Tunningley (Understudy) is an actor, singer, musician and actor combatant from London. He recently played Beast in 'The Choir of Man' US National Tour. He was Sir Toby Belch in a regional tour of 'Twelfth Night' and The Baker/Brother Issachar in the recent UK tour of 'Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat'. Ed is Movement Director and Choreographer for his theatre company Jupiter Theatre which was founded after he graduated Guildford School of Acting. As a company, they focus on creating pieces of theatre which offer amazing acting, combat and musicianship in equal measure.

Rachel Garnet said: "To me, there is nothing more interesting, captivating or fulfilling to write about than love. And so, in adapting the most famous love story of all time, I had no ill-conceived notions that I could surpass what Shakespeare had created but instead I simply wished to explore the same excitement and risk of love he shared with us 400 years ago. Tybalt and Mercutio are two of the most engaging and memorable characters in the English language and I hope that British audiences will fall in love with them all over again, just as I did while writing the show. The life in the walls and floorboards of Wilton's Music Hall make it the perfect home for 'Starcrossed', and I am excited for audiences to welcome Tybalt and Mercutio back to the UK where their story first was told."

Philip Wilson said: "When I first read 'Starcrossed', I was struck by how Rachel Garnet had taken an oh-so-familiar story and retold it in such a witty, imaginative and passionate way. The burgeoning love affair between Mercutio and Tybalt is so touching; and so tense to watch as we wonder if, in this parallel world, they will escape the fate that Shakespeare determined for them. Above all, it is a story of two young people struggling to explore their unexpected love, in a world riven by hate. I'm so excited to be introducing this play to British audiences - and Wilton's Music Hall is the perfect venue in which to stage this story, steeped as it is with history, humour and song."

Creative team:

Director Philip Wilson

Set & Costume Designer Ruari Murchison

Lighting Designer Simisola Majekodunmi

Music & Sound Director Harry Blake

Fight Director Haruka Kuroda

Casting Director Harry Blumenau

General Management Arden Entertainment

Produced by Jacob Schott & Visceral Entertainment in association with Ticking Clock Theatre