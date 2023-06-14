Cast Revealed For I WISH MY LIFE WERE LIKE A MUSICAL at the Fringe and in London

Performances run from 3-27 August at Gilded Ballroom before transferring to Wilton’s Music Hall.

By: Jun. 14, 2023

James Seabright has announced the cast who will be starring in I Wish My Life Were Like A Musical at Edinburgh’s iconic Gilded Balloon throughout August before heading to Wilton’s Music Hall in London for a limited season.

The cast are Jennifer Caldwell (Six The Musical), Sev Keoshgerian (Little Women), Rhidian Marc (Wicked) and Julie Yammanee (Bonnie and Clyde) and the show will open at The Gilded Balloon at The Museum on 3rd August.

Alexander S. Bermange’s wonderfully humorous depiction of the unseen world of musical theatre has been lauded with an unprecedented 35 five-star reviews for previous seasons. This definitive comedic musical revue reveals all there is to know about musical theatre, and the people who love it on both sides of the curtain. 

This year’s show now features three brand new songs, one of which, Superfan, will premiere at West End Live in Trafalgar Square on 17th June. 

Venue: Gilded Balloon – at the Museum (Venue 64)

Dates: 3rd to 27th August (not 9th, 16th, 23rd)

Time: 8.50pm (10.00pm)

Box office: 0131 622 6552

Internet: www.gildedballoon.co.uk

Venue: Wilton’s Music Hall

Dates: 29th August to 9th September 

Time: 7.30pm (Tuesday to Saturday)

3.00pm matinee (Wednesday, Thursday & Saturday)

Box office: 020 7702 2789

Internet: www.wiltons.org.uk 



