Cast Revealed For Actor-Musician Production of CINDERELLA at Greenwich Theatre

Greenwich Theatre has announced the casting for their production of Cinderella - A Fairy tale devised by Sally Cookson and Adam Peck. Running from the 18th August - 3rd September, this toe-tapping revival of one of history's best loved fairy tales is not one to be missed.

Joining the actor-musician cast is Rishi Manuel as the Prince, Addy Caulder-James as Cinderella, Harry Edwin as Brother, Pete Ashmore as Father/Step-Mother, Lara Lewis as Sister and David Haller as an ensemble member. Haller (who composed the show) also takes on the role of the Musical Director, with direction by James Haddrell.

With her mother gone and brought up by her father, young Ella loves nothing more than adventuring out with him, seeking out the birds that surround their home and learning their special calls.

However, when her father marries again everything changes. Finding herself under the control of a stepmother who just makes her cook and clean, and tormented by her new step-sister and step-brother, all the magic seems to have gone from her life.

At least, that's how it feels until she meets a fellow birdwatcher in the forest, receives an invitation to a ball at the palace, and discovers there's a lot more to those birds than she first thought.