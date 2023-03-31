Cast Announced For The World Premiere Of DO YOU BELIEVE IN GHOSTS?

The cast is today revealed for the world premiere of 'Do You Believe in Ghosts?'.

Robbie Capaldi was Malcolm in 'Sh!tfaced Shakespeare: Macbeth', Tybalt/Lord Capulet in 'Sh!tfaced Shakepseare: Romeo and Juliet', Lysander in 'Sh!tfaced Shakespeare: A Midsummer Night's Dream' and Bassanio in 'Sh!tfaced Shakespeare: The Merchant of Venice'. On TV he will be see in June in the upcoming Marvel Studios series, 'Secret Invasion'.

Courtney Winston was most recently in 'Small Island' at The National Theatre. On TV he was Jamaal in 'Top Boy'.

Georgia Jackson recently played Stick Lady Love in 'Stick Man' at Leeds Playhouse. She also appeared in the Ramps on the Moon/Leeds Playhouse production of 'Oliver Twist', and was Boot in the immersive "Monopoly Lifesized' in London.

Ellen Whitehed was recently in 'Romeo & Juliet' at dlr Mill Theatre, Dundrum. Her other roles include Niam in the musical 'TÍR NA NÓG' and Boo Who in' Dr Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas (UK tour).

Nick Howard-Brown has just be completed filming on the film of 'Hamlet' starring Ian McKellen, having appeared in the stage version at Theatre Royal Windsor. He was also in 'The Cherry Orchard' in the same Ian McKellen season. He was also in 'The Gunpowder Plot: Immersive Experience' at the Tower of London.

Do YOU believe in ghosts? And are YOU feeling brave?

'Do You Believe in Ghosts?' (West End premiere at London's Adelphi Theatre on Halloween, October 31 with more West End dates to be announced), has enough chills and shocks to convince even the most die hard sceptic!

Packed with stories of things that go bump in the night - or the day - and things that just don't add up, 'Do You Believe in Ghosts?' is unlike any other ghost story you may have seen or experienced before in a theatre.

Producer James Taylor, who co-created 'Do You Believe in Ghosts?' with award-winning writer and director Julian Woolford, said: "Every theatre has at least one ghost - including the Adelphi. In 'Do You Believe in Ghosts?' we promise to raise the hairs on your arms and send chills down the back of your neck. . . Join us for a dark night... we dare you!"

'Do You Believe in Ghosts?' embarks on a 180-date UK tour from May 18 - full dates can be found at: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2234096®id=4&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.entertainers.co.uk%2Fshow%2Fdo-you-believe-in-ghosts?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.