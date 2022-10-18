Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cast Announced For SAVING GRACE at the Riverside Studios

Saving Grace will have twelve performances only at the Riverside Studios from Tuesday 22 November – Sunday 4 December 2022.

Oct. 18, 2022  
Casting has been announced as rehearsals begin for the previously announced intimate first run of the new musical Saving Grace.

The cast comprises Dianne Pilkington (Grace), David Fynn (Matthew), Cat Simmons (Nicky), Gunnar Cauthery (Dr Bamford), Craig Ferguson (Charley), Ellen O'Grady (Morgelyn), Gay Soper (Posy), Wendy Somerville (Pam) and Tim Prottey-Jones (Shag) with Nathanael Campbell, Taite-Elliot Drew, Claire O'Leary, Anna Macleod, Johan Munir, Tasha Sheridan, Madison Swan and Silas Wyatt-Barke.

With book by April De Angelis and music and lyrics by KT Tunstall, Saving Grace is directed by Laurence Connor. Musical supervision and arrangements are by John Rigby with set and costume designs by Laura Hopkins, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Richard Brooker, orchestrations by KT Tunstall and John Rigby, choreography by Sophia McAvoy and casting by David Grindrod for Grindrod Burton Casting. The production is based upon the original Sky film Saving Grace, written by Craig Ferguson and Mark Crowdy, based on a story by Mark Crowdy.

Grace's new joint venture makes the most of her skills as a gardener but stepping into the underworld was never part of the bargain. The sudden death of her husband leaves Grace alone and on the verge of bankruptcy. But can an unlikely friendship and a surprising idea for a business save the day? Discover how Grace reaches new "highs" in this hilarious and heart-warming adventure.

Saving Grace was originally released in 2000 as the British comedy film starring Brenda Blethyn and Craig Ferguson, was directed by Nigel Cole and premiered at the Sundance Film Festival where it won the World Cinema Audience Award. After the success of the film, two prequels were made which were eventually developed into the hit ITV series Doc Martin.



