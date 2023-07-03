Cast Announced For New UK Tour of CALENDAR GIRLS, Launching This August

A new U.K. tour of Calendar Girls the Musical is set to launch this August at the Theatre Royal Windsor.

Casting for the production has been announced including Tanya Franks (Eastenders), Maureen Nolan (The Nolans), Lyn Paul (The New Seekers), Amy Robbins (Coronation Street), Paula Tappenden (Theatre Star), Marti Webb (Tell Me on a Sunday) and Honeysuckle Weeks (Foyles War).

Following the death of a much-loved husband, a group of ordinary women in a small Yorkshire Women’s Institute are prompted to do an extraordinary thing and set about creating a nude calendar to raise money for charity.

This brand-new production of the award-winning musical, written by Gary Barlow and Tim Firth will feature a re-imagined book and new music. Each performance will add to the millions already raised for Blood Cancer UK and proves that there is no such thing as an ordinary woman!

Dates for the tour include

Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield (September 19-23)

Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham (September 23-30)

Alexandra Theatre, Birmingham (October 3-7)

Liverpool Empire (October 10-14)

Milton Keynes Theatre (October 17-21)

New Theatre, Peterborough (October 24-28)

Wimbledon New Theatre (October 31-November 4)

Leeds Grand Theatre (November 7-11)

Regent Theatre, Stoke-on-Trent (November 14-18)

Darlington Hippodrome (November 21-25)

Hull New Theatre (November 28-December 2)