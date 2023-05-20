Cast Announced For HERE'S TO YOU DIVA Cabaret at Seven Dials Playhouse

Sad Girl Productions has announced the line-up for their next cabaret: Here's To You, Diva.

The cabaret will take place at Seven Dials Playhouse on Sunday 28th May at 5pm and will feature stars from Six, SpongeBob SquarePants, The Voice, Little Mix the Search and more, as well as showcasing some emerging talent. The event will feature drag queens, pop artists and more belts than a Disney Channel star in the mid 2000s.

Sad Girl Shows aim to give a platform to new voices whilst celebrating some of the most loved pop artists of today. Previous shows have included the music of Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato, Olivia Rodrigo, Harry Styles and many more.

Whilst Sad is our name, it is not our aim and our shows are always full of laughs, funny stories and good vibes.

The lineup includes Jade Johnson (Book of Mormon), Casey Al-Shaqsy (Six), Clare Cordell (The Voice), Elizabeth Walker (Six), Karen Wilkinson (The Phantom of the Opera), Amy Parker (Ride), Eden Tikare (Little Mix: The Search), Christy Gilbert, Rebecca Hemmings, Hannah Carnac, Virginia Sirolli, Noa Shakhar, Kiera Battersby, Esme Allen-Quarmby, Juliette Artigala and drag queens Tiana Biscuit and Gracie Lou.

