Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cast Announced For Gilbert & Sullivan's RUDDIGORE At Wilton's Music Hall

Performances run 14th - 25th March 2023.

Feb. 09, 2023  

Victorian ghosts and a sensational cast are set to Raise the Roof of Wilton's Music Hall from 14th - 25th March in Peter Benedict's unmissable production of Gilbert & Sullivan's RUDDIGORE or The Witch's Curse.

Oracle Productions is delighted to announce well-known faces and up-and-coming stars.

Director Peter Benedict, recently described by Gyles Brandreth as being "touched with genius", has assembled a stellar 15-strong cast. Peter will also be taking on the role of wicked Baronet Sir Despard Murgatroyd of Ruddigore! Watch out! Peter's West End credits include: Ithamore in The Jew of Malta (Donmar); Ascyltus in Satyricon (Phoenix & Off-Broadway transfer); Wonse in Terry Pratchett's Guards! Guards! and Malvolio in Twelfth Night (UK Tours). TV includes: A Touch of Frost; I, Claudius; Eastenders; ChuckleVision, and Film: Rise of the Footsoldier II.

Rosemary Ashe is cast as Dame Hannah (Carlotta in the original cast of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of The Opera, Madame Thénardier in LES MISERABLES, Felicia Gabriel in The Witches of Eastwick for which she was nominated for a Laurence Olivier Award for Best Supporting Performance in a Musical, and more recently, Pam Lee in the world premiere of The Great British Bake Off Musical).

Graham Stone will play Old Adam Goodheart. (Kommisar (Der Rosenkavalier) and Bartolo, Le Nozze di Figaro, Scottish Opera; Wilfred Shadbolt, The Yeomen of the Guard, and the title role in The Mikado for D'Oyly Carte).

Another fabulous addition is Charli Baptie who will appear as Mad Margaret (recent roles: Glinda in Wicked, Apollo Victoria, UK & Ireland Tour; Maria in West Side Story, UK & Ireland Tour; Edith in The Pirates of Penzance, Charles Court Opera, and Phyllis in Iolanthe, National Gilbert & Sullivan Opera Company).

Up-and-coming stars include: Kieran Parrott as Richard Dauntless (Fanny and Stella, Above the Stag, Riff in West Side Story for the Barbican's 100 year celebration of Bernstein's music - BBC Orchestra, and Frankie Valli for The 'Jersey Guys', one of the UK's leading Jersey Boys tribute acts); Joe Winter as Sir Ruthven Murgatroyd (Maria Friedman and Friends: Legacy, Menier Chocolate Factory, and Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends: A Celebration, Sondheim Theatre), and Madeline Robinson as Rose Maybud. Madeline's credits include: Bizet's Carmen at Opera Holland Park, the title role of Norina in Donizetti's Don Pasquale, Hurn Court Opera, and Gontran in Chabrier's comedy Une Éducation Manquée with Opera South.

Oracle Productions also welcomes: Max Panks (Thomas) (Marvin in Loserville, Union Theatre, M1 vocalist, Celebrity Cruises, Fenton in The Merry Wives of Windsor (Open Air Tour), and Tootles in Lost Boy (Charing Cross Theatre); and Edward Watchman (Harry) whose most notable roles include Caliban and Ferdinand in Shakespeare's The Tempest (Nottingham Playhouse), and Charlie in Fridge (Hope Theatre).

Ellie Sayles (Zorah) will make her professional début in Ruddigore, having recently graduated from The Royal Central School of Speech and Drama where her credits included playing Lady Macbeth in Shakespeare's Macbeth. Eleanor Monaghan (Nancy in Elegies For Angels, Punks and Raging Queens, King's Head Theatre, and a recent graduate from Arts Educational Schools London) takes on the role of Mercy, while Rosie Weston, another recent graduate from The Royal Central School of Speech and Drama, will play Ruth. Rosie has appeared in the Ensemble in Ainadamar with Scottish Opera (Tour); Vocalist and Assistant Musical Director for the TikTok awards and Huawi P30 LITE launch, and Soprano Angel Soloist in Mendelssohn's Elijah (Three Choirs Festival).

Sir Roderic Murgatroyd will be played by Steve Watts whose credits include: My Fair Lady (West End and UK Tour); Lady Be Good and The Boyfriend (Regent's Park); The Mikado (Charing Cross); Allegro (Southwark Playhouse); Into the Woods (Theatre Royal, York); Passion (Hope Mill, Manchester); Assassins (Hampstead, New End), and Merrily We Roll Along (Watermill Theatre). Steve also appeared in Pinafore Swing - yes, a swing version of H.M.S. Pinafore!

Luca Kocsmárszky (Mme Von Palmay, Guest Violinist) is a classically trained violinist, singer, actor and composer. Luca relocated to London from her native Hungary in 2009 and has been working both in classical and contemporary music settings as well as in theatre. She has recently been on stage as Baruska in the first regional revival of Once and was part of the chorus in Verdi's Macbeth produced by Uncovered Opera at Hoxton Town Hall. Luca is also working on her first solo album and a collection of choral works.

Creative Team

Directed by Peter Benedict (Mapp & Lucia - The Musical and Terry Pratchett's Guards! Guards!), expect all the familiar G&S elements: terrific music, cheeky social satire, comic pathos and a sensational cast singing faster than you'd think humanly possible, but with a seasoning of sinister spectres.

Wilton's Music Hall welcomes the return of Richard Baker (Musical Supervisor), a twice Olivier-nominated musical director, improviser and composer. Richard was recently MD for Sasha Regan's All Male The Pirates of Penzance (Palace Theatre and Wilton's), the All Male Iolanthe and The Mikado UK tours. Richard is an MD for Opera Anywhere, has created new arrangements for Princess Ida at the Finborough Theatre, and has conducted at Buxton Opera House.

Adam Haigh (Choreographer) joins the team. Recent credits: Soho Cinders (Charing Cross Theatre); Anything Goes (Other Palace); Grease (Italy); Brooklyn the Musical (Greenwich Theatre); Elegies for Angels, Punks and Raging Queens, and Carmen (Union Theatre); 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Nominated Best Off-West End Director 2018); Can Can!! (Nominated Best Off-West End Choreographer 2018); Hairspray (Singapore); Treasure Island (Middle East); The Phantom of the Opera in Concert (Sir John Loveridge Hall); Get On The Floor with Strictly Come Dancing's AJ Pritchard (UK Tour).

David Shields (Designer): David's credits include: Rose by Martin Sherman, starring Dame Maureen Lipman (Hope Mill, Park theatre and forthcoming West End run) and Heathers: The Musical (Theatre Royal, Haymarket, National Tour & The Other Palace); Pippin (Charing Cross Theatre); The Pleasure Garden (Offie 2021 Award winner, Best Set Design); But I'm A Cheerleader (Turbine Theatre).




Full Cast Announced For Theo Chesters STRAY DOGS At Theatre503 Photo
Full Cast Announced For Theo Chester's STRAY DOGS At Theatre503
Tommo Fowler directs Theo Chester's potent new work, Stray Dogs, a haunting and resonant debut play where death and healing collide in the strange world of Jacob, a troubled yet compassionate executioner who longs for a better future and a different life.
Richard Marshs YIPPEE KI YAY To Return For London Season Photo
Richard Marsh's YIPPEE KI YAY To Return For London Season
Following a critically acclaimed season at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2022, a Christmas season at Islington's Kings Head Theatre and a UK tour, James Seabright will present Richard Marsh's achingly funny rhyming retelling of classic film Die Hard at Wilton's Music Hall this April. One of the Picks of the Fringe in The Stage and Recommended by The British Comedy Guide, this is a classic that's not to be missed. 
Bristol Old Vics HAMLET to be Screened in Cinemas Across the UK & Ireland Photo
Bristol Old Vic's HAMLET to be Screened in Cinemas Across the UK & Ireland
Bristol Old Vic and Altitude have announced their new stage to screen partnership, which will bring the theatre’s recent acclaimed stage production of Hamlet to cinema screens across the UK & Ireland for the first time from 6 April.
Bijou Theatre Productions Presents Agatha Christies THE HOLLOW in July Photo
Bijou Theatre Productions Presents Agatha Christie's THE HOLLOW in July
2023 will see another season of Agatha Christie plays performed by Bijou Theatre Productions which has a long history, reflecting the region's association with Christie's birthplace and her holiday home in later life.

More Hot Stories For You


The Royal Opera House Celebrates International Women's Day 2023 With Performance of BORN TO EXIST - THE WOMEN I KNOWThe Royal Opera House Celebrates International Women's Day 2023 With Performance of BORN TO EXIST - THE WOMEN I KNOW
February 8, 2023

This year, the Royal Opera House celebrates International Women's Day on Wednesday 8 March in the Linbury Theatre with a dedicated panel discussion exploring themes of gender equity in dance. The event will be supported by an exclusive performance of Born to Exist – The Women I Know created by Royal Ballet Emerging Choreographer Joseph Toonga for his dance company Just Us Dance Theatre.
Katherine Kingsley Joins the Cast of NOISES OFF in the West EndKatherine Kingsley Joins the Cast of NOISES OFF in the West End
February 8, 2023

Michael Frayn's multi award-winning farce Noises Off continues its highly praised and critically acclaimed run at the West End's Phoenix Theatre until 11 March 2023. From Monday 13 February 2023, West End star and three-time Olivier Award-winning actress Katherine Kingsley (Piaf, Singin' in the Rain, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels) will play Belinda Blair.
THIS BITTER EARTH Comes to the White Bear Theatre This MonthTHIS BITTER EARTH Comes to the White Bear Theatre This Month
February 8, 2023

When award-winning Black US playwright, librettist, and television writer David Harrison Rivers' modern, nuanced, complex portrait of an interracial relationship received its world premiere at New Conservatory Theatre Center, San Francisco in 2017, it received rave reviews. It has since been staged to great acclaim across the U.S. This February, Storefront Theatre and Sarah Lawrie present its UK premiere in a brand-new production directed by Peter Cieply.
Cade & MacAskill Return To Battersea Arts Centre With THE MAKING OF PINOCCHIOCade & MacAskill Return To Battersea Arts Centre With THE MAKING OF PINOCCHIO
February 8, 2023

A true tale of love and transition told through the story of Pinocchio.   Set in a fictional film studio, you are invited to go behind the scenes of Cade & MacAskill's creative process and their relationship, and question what it takes to tell your truth. 
MATILDA THE MUSICAL Extends Booking Period at Cambridge TheatreMATILDA THE MUSICAL Extends Booking Period at Cambridge Theatre
February 8, 2023

The Royal Shakespeare Company's multi-award-winning production of Matilda The Musical is now booking through to 26 May 2024 with tickets for the new dates now on sale.
share