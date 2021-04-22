Cameron Mackintosh's LES MISERABLES Announces Dates for UK and Ireland Tour

Cameron Mackintosh has announced full touring dates for the UK and Ireland tour of his production of the Boublil and Schönberg's "LES MISÉRABLES".

The musical will open at Glasgow Theatre Royal on 24 November 2021 where it has been extended by 2 weeks to run until 1 January 2022, before playing Liverpool Empire (5 - 22 January 2022), Bord Gáis Energy Theatre Dublin (8 - 26 February 2022), The Mayflower, Southampton (8 - 26 March 2022), The Lowry, Salford (29 March - 23 April 2022), Milton Keynes Theatre (26 April - 21 May 2022), Theatre Royal Plymouth (24 May - 11 June 2022), Hull New Theatre (15 June - 9 July 2022), Bristol Hippodrome (12 July - 6 August 2022), Birmingham Hippodrome (9 - 27 August 2022), Norwich Theatre Royal (31 August - 24 September 2022), Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury (30 September - 29 October 2022), Sunderland Empire (1 - 19 November 2022), Leeds Grand Theatre (24 November - 10 December 2022) and Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff (13 December 2022 - 14 January 2023). Full listings below.

As previously announced, the cast will include Dean Chisnall as 'Jean Valjean', Nic Greenshields as 'Javert' and Katie Hall as 'Fantine' with full casting to be announced soon.

Since Cameron Mackintosh first conceived this new production of "Les Misérables" in 2009 to celebrate the show's 25th anniversary it has taken the world by storm. Originally touring the UK throughout 2009/10, concluding with a season at the Barbican, it has also played across the globe including Broadway. This production opened triumphantly in the West End at the Sondheim Theatre in January 2020 to critical acclaim, and it will reopen there in September 2021 following a limited run of The Staged Concert. It will also open in Tokyo in May 2021 and will commence another tour of North America in Autumn 2022. It has firmly been embraced by modern audiences everywhere as a Les Mis for the 21st century. The tour of this production has sold out in record breaking time in each venue it has played since opening in 2018.

This production inspired the hugely successful movie version starring Hugh Jackman, Anne Hathaway and Eddie Redmayne. This brilliant new staging has scenery inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo, and has to date already been seen in North America, Brazil, Mexico, Korea, Japan, Canada, Australia, Spain, France, Manila, Singapore, Dubai and Broadway.

Boublil and Schönberg's magnificent score of "LES MISÉRABLES" includes the songs, "I Dreamed a Dream", "On My Own", "Stars", "Bring Him Home", "Do You Hear the People Sing?", "One Day More", "Empty Chairs at Empty Tables", "Master Of The House" and many more. Seen by over 120 million people worldwide in 52 countries and in 22 languages, "LES MISÉRABLES" is undisputedly one of the world's most popular musicals.

Cameron Mackintosh's production of "LES MISÉRABLES" is written by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg and is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. It has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton and original adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird. The original "LES MISÉRABLES" orchestrations are by John Cameron with new orchestrations by Christopher Jahnke, Stephen Metcalfe and Stephen Brooker. The production is directed by Laurence Connor and James Powell, designed by Matt Kinley inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo with costumes by Andreane Neofitou and Christine Rowland, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Mick Potter, musical staging by Michael Ashcroft and Geoffrey Garratt, projections by Fifty-Nine Productions and music supervision by Stephen Brooker and Graham Hurman.

Photo credit: Helen Maybanks