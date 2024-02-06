CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE '90S MUSICAL Extends at The Other Palace By Five Weeks

The London premiere of Cruel Intentions: The ‘90s Musical will extend its acclaimed season at The Other Palace by 5 weeks to Sunday May 19th. It had been booking to April 14th.

The cast of Cruel Intentions: The ‘90s Musical is led by Rhianne-Louise McCaulsky and Daniel Bravo as manipulative step-siblings Kathryn and Sebastian.

It also features Abbie Budden as Annette and Rose Galbraith as Cecile, Josh Barnett as Blaine, Jess Buckby as Ms Bunny Caldwell/Dr Greenbaum, Nickcolia King-N'Da as Ronald and Barney Wilkinson as Greg, with an ensemble of Craig Watson, Nathan Lorainey-Dineen, Charlotte O'Rourke and Verity Thompson.

Creative Team:

Director Jonathan O'Boyle

Associate Director & Choreographer Gary Lloyd

Set & Costume Designer Polly Sullivan

Lighting Designer Nick Richings

Sound Designer Chris Whybrow

Musical Director Denise Crowley

Associate Choreographer Matt Nicholson

Costume Supervisor Hugo Aguirre

Casting Will Burton for Grindrod Burton

Step-siblings Sebastian Valmont and Kathryn Merteuil, manipulative monsters flushed with their own sexual prowess, engage in a cruel bet: Kathryn goads Sebastian into attempting to seduce Annette Hargrove, the headmaster's virtuous daughter. Weaving a web of secrets and temptation, as the two set out to destroy an innocent girl - and anyone who gets in their way - their vengeful crusade wreaks havoc on the students at their exclusive Manhattan high school and the diabolical duo become entangled in their own mesh of deception and unexpected romance, with explosive results...

Based on Roger Kumble's classic hit film Cruel Intentions, starring Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Phillippe, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair - this year celebrating its 25th anniversary - and also inspired by the French novel, Les Liaisons Dangereuses, Cruel Intentions: The ‘90s Musical was created by Jordan Ross, Lindsey Rosin, and Roger Kumble.