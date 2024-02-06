CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE '90S MUSICAL Extends at The Other Palace By Five Weeks

The show is now booking to Sunday, May 19, 2024.

By: Feb. 06, 2024

POPULAR

Broadway Legend Chita Rivera Passes Away at 91 Photo 1 Broadway Legend Chita Rivera Passes Away at 91
Photos: Rob Madge Brings MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) to Broadway Photo 2 Photos: Rob Madge Brings MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) to Broadway
Review: PLAZA SUITE, Savoy Theatre Photo 3 Review: PLAZA SUITE, Savoy Theatre
Guest Blog: 'I'm Committed to Celebrating Diversity on Stage': Director P Burton-Morgan on Photo 4 Guest Blog: Director P Burton-Morgan on SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE POISON WOOD

Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: £46
Cast
Photos
Videos

The London premiere of Cruel Intentions: The ‘90s Musical will extend its acclaimed season at The Other Palace by 5 weeks to Sunday May 19th. It had been booking to April 14th.

The cast of  Cruel Intentions: The ‘90s Musical is led by Rhianne-Louise McCaulsky and Daniel Bravo as manipulative step-siblings Kathryn and Sebastian.

It also features  Abbie Budden as Annette and Rose Galbraith as Cecile, Josh Barnett as Blaine, Jess Buckby as Ms Bunny Caldwell/Dr Greenbaum, Nickcolia King-N'Da as Ronald and Barney Wilkinson as Greg, with an ensemble of Craig Watson, Nathan Lorainey-Dineen, Charlotte O'Rourke and Verity Thompson.

Creative Team:

Director Jonathan O'Boyle
Associate Director & Choreographer Gary Lloyd
Set & Costume Designer Polly Sullivan
Lighting Designer Nick Richings
Sound Designer Chris Whybrow
Musical Director Denise Crowley
Associate Choreographer Matt Nicholson
Costume Supervisor Hugo Aguirre
Casting Will Burton for Grindrod Burton

Step-siblings Sebastian Valmont and Kathryn Merteuil, manipulative monsters flushed with their own sexual prowess, engage in a cruel bet: Kathryn goads Sebastian into attempting to seduce Annette Hargrove, the headmaster's virtuous daughter.  Weaving a web of secrets and temptation, as the two set out to destroy an innocent girl - and anyone who gets in their way - their vengeful crusade wreaks havoc on the students at their exclusive Manhattan high school and the diabolical duo become entangled in their own mesh of deception and unexpected romance, with explosive results...

Based on Roger Kumble's classic hit film Cruel Intentions, starring Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Phillippe, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair - this year celebrating its 25th anniversary - and also inspired by the French novel, Les Liaisons Dangereuses, Cruel Intentions: The ‘90s Musical was created by Jordan Ross, Lindsey Rosin, and Roger Kumble.




RELATED STORIES

1
Review: FASCINATING AIDA: 40TH ANNIVERSARY SHOW, London Palladium Photo
Review: FASCINATING AIDA: 40TH ANNIVERSARY SHOW, London Palladium

The UK can’t claim too many music groups with the impressive longevity or sheer depravity of Fascinating Aïda. Celebrating forty years of dropping jaws with a set of songs that still amuse, shock and titillate, they return for yet another tour up and down the country. 

2
JEEVES TAKES CHARGE By P. G. Wodehouse Will Receive First Revival Photo
JEEVES TAKES CHARGE By P. G. Wodehouse Will Receive First Revival

Chichester and West End leading actor Sam Harrison will star in three exclusive performances at the Tabard Theatre in the first revival of the Olivier Award-winning one-man show, Jeeves Takes Charge by P. G. Wodehouse.

3
Photos/Video: Inside Rehearsal For PRISCILLA THE PARTY! Photo
Photos/Video: Inside Rehearsal For PRISCILLA THE PARTY!

All new photos and a video clip have been released from inside rehearsal for the upcoming production of Priscilla the Party! in London. Check them out here!

4
The Watermill Reveals Details of Upcoming Season Including BARNUM and More! Photo
The Watermill Reveals Details of Upcoming Season Including BARNUM and More!

 Newbury's The Watermill Theatre has announced the rest of its 2024 season of work at the award-winning venue. Learn more about the upcoming lineup here!

More Hot Stories For You

JEEVES TAKES CHARGE By P. G. Wodehouse Will Recieve First RevivalJEEVES TAKES CHARGE By P. G. Wodehouse Will Recieve First Revival
The Watermill Reveals Details of Upcoming Season Including BARNUM and More!The Watermill Reveals Details of Upcoming Season Including BARNUM and More!
Janie Dee and Forbes Masson Lead the Cast of LAUGHING BOY at Jermyn Street TheatreJanie Dee and Forbes Masson Lead the Cast of LAUGHING BOY at Jermyn Street Theatre
OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL Extends in the West EndOPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL Extends in the West End

Videos

Photos/Inside Rehearsal For PRISCILLA THE PARTY! Video
Photos/Inside Rehearsal For PRISCILLA THE PARTY!
Inside Rehearsal For the New Musical BEFORE AFTER Video
Inside Rehearsal For the New Musical BEFORE AFTER
MACBETH, Starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma, Extends Run in London; Watch a New Trailer! Video
MACBETH, Starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma, Extends Run in London; Watch a New Trailer!
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MOULIN ROUGE!
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket Central WINTER '24 TICKET DISCOUNT PRO
DOUBT
THE NOTEBOOK

Recommended For You