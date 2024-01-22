Review: CRUEL INTENTIONS, The Other Palace

25 years ago a movie based on Les Liaisons Dangereuses catapulted its stars Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillipe and Reese Witherspoon into bonafide teen idols. While receiving mixed critical reception, its box office success, quotable dialogue and enduring ‘90s soundtrack has cemented its status as a cult classic. A jukebox musical version was first staged in 2015, now getting its official London premiere at The Other Palace.

Swapping out socio-politics of 1780's French aristocracy for teenage drama and lust in the Upper East Side, step-siblings Kathryn Meutreuil and Sebastian Valmont make a wager: he must seduce celibate headmaster's daughter Annette before school starts. While also pursuing naive Cecile, the romantic entanglements lead the upper crust teens of New York down a path of betrayal, revenge and sex with explosive results.

Some can agree that the film took itself seriously to the point of unintentional hilarity, so director Jonathan O'Boyle and co-writers Roger Kumble, Lindsey Rosin and Jordan Ross do the next best thing in adapting it by shifting the tone into campy dark comedy. With the plot playing out beat for beat, every line and gesture is delivered with its tongue firmly in cheek as it speeds through scenes with little time to process for those unfamiliar with the film’s often incestuous ickiness.

While shamelessly leaning into ‘90s nostalgia, the book picks and chooses what to update. Greg and Blaine’s relationship is treated with more sensitivity and Cecile's consent during her first sexual encounter is made more explicit, but characters still utter homophobic and ableist slurs and Sebastian's early act of revenge porn plays out with little consequences. Whether these are designed for the audience to laugh at the absurdity of or appall them is unclear.

What elevates the camp is the on the nose yet deceptively clever song choices. Inevitables such as Counting Crows’ "Colorblind" and The Verve's "Bitter Sweet Symphony" pop up in their respective scenes, while others fit characters like a glove upon closer inspection. Highlights include Annette's entrance to No Doubt's "I'm Just A Girl" as the ensemble dance in Britney Spears-esque schoolgirl outfits, Cecile's joyous rendition of "I Saw The Sign" and the lesbian kiss seen by all ‘90s kids being set to Half A Sixpence’s "Kiss Me" (what else)? That's not even getting into the new addition of "Wannabe" in a sequence that puts fellow jukebox musical Viva Forever to shame.

Adding to the upbeat perkiness is Polly Sullivan's set and costume designs, Nick Richings’ vibrant lighting and Gary Lloyd's dynamic choreography. While the aesthetic pays tribute to the source material's high class with chandeliers and a dartboard revolving stage, the songs play out like MTV music videos including a literal depiction of the lyrics for Britney Spears’ "Sometimes" and a boyband-inspired dance for NSYNC's "Bye Bye Bye".

Rhianne-Louise McCaulsky (Six) shines as master manipulator Kathryn. Strutting onstage and flipping her hair with pitch perfect haughtiness, her powerhouse vocals only added to her commanding presence in "Genie in A Bottle" and "Kathryn's Turn".

Daniel Bravo evokes Ryan Phillipe with his blonde curls and angst as Sebastian. Rose Galbraith and Abbie Budden both offer confident debuts as childlike Cecile and good girl Annette while Barney Wilkinson and Josh Barnett bring humour and sweetness to Greg and Blaine. The one cast member I wish was given more is Jess Buckby, whose rendition of "No Scrubs" gives one of the show's biggest laughs.

For anyone missing The Other Palace’s previous outing Heathers or bubblegum pop jukebox musical & Juliet, Cruel Intentions: The 90's Musical makes for a worthy alternative as a sexy, silly and sultry ‘90s campfest with a killer soundtrack and a stellar cast. Fans are destined to love a pre-show announcement featuring a cameo from one particular 90s queen bee.

Cruel Intentions is at The Other Palace until 14 April

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith