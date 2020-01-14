CONUNDRUM Comes to the Young Vic

Crying in the Wilderness Productions (CITWP) today announce Conundrum, their debut production as Associate Company at the Young Vic, written and directed by CITWP Artistic Director Paul Anthony Morris.

Anthony Ofoegbu (Barber Shop Chronicles) plays Fidel in this joyous and heartfelt drama about the tremendous capacity of the human spirit to overcome adversity. This dynamic, physical theatre production includes live music from esteemed jazz artist Byron Wallen.

Fidel embarks upon a transformational journey to review his past and search for answers about his life. After enduring lengthy periods of Selective Social Mutism, an anxiety disorder that paralyzes his ability to communicate, Fidel resolves to conduct a personal life review in order to identify where his greatest battle for self-worth and acceptance must be fought.

Seduced initially into blaming society, Fidel becomes alarmed by the possibility that he may also be responsible for undermining his own wellbeing. Perplexed by this conundrum, Fidel embarks upon an epic journey to wrestle with some of life's most fundamental questions: Who am I? Why am I here?

Crying in The Wilderness Productions became a Young Vic Associate Company in 2018. The company is dedicated to enriching the theatrical landscape of the UK via its work, which it describes as 'Theatre Of The Soul'. It is also committed to increasing greater access to mainstream arts for marginalised communities through partnerships, training and employment. Previous productions include Invisible Man (Rich Mix/Bush Theatre); Sarai (Arcola Theatre); Click (Stratford Circus Theatre) and The Seer (Menier Chocolate Factory / in partnership with West Yorkshire Playhouse).

Artistic Director Paul Anthony Morris has written plays for companies both in the UK and internationally. He is the recipient of The Adopt A Playwright Award and twice recipient of the Peggy Ramsay Award.

Cast includes Anthony Ofoegbu, George Siena and Rachel Summers. Musicians include Shanti Paul Jayasinha, Ant Law, Surinder Sandhu and Byron Wallen.

Conundrum is Written and Directed by Paul Anthony Morris, with Design by Sean Cavanagh, Composition and Musical Direction by Byron Wallen and Choreography and Movement Direction by Shane Shambhu.

Tickets: £20, unreserved

www.youngvic.org/whats-on/conundrum





