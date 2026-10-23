CLUB NVRLND Will Transfer to The Vaults with Diana Vickers
George Renshaw, Ceili O'Connor, and Peter Caulfield join Diana Vickers and Le Fil in the immersive Peter Pan-inspired nightclub musical.
The full cast has been announced for Club NVRLND, the immersive nightclub musical inspired by Peter Pan, which will run at The Vaults in London's Waterloo from November 14, 2026, through January 31, 2027.
George Renshaw (The Oresteia, Heathers the Musical) will star as Peter Pan, alongside Ceili O'Connor (Mary Poppins, Sunset Boulevard) as Tink and Peter Caulfield (Jesus Christ Superstar) as The Crocodile.
They join previously announced cast members Diana Vickers (The X Factor, The Rocky Horror Show) as Wendy Darling and RuPaul's Drag Race UK contestant Le Fil, who reprises the role of Tiger Lily following the show's sold-out 2025 Edinburgh Festival Fringe run.
Also returning is Matthew Gent as Hook. The ensemble includes Becky Bassett as Nana, Damian Buhagiar as Smee, Max James Hodge, Joshua de La-Garde, Elinor Morris, Ashley-Jordon Packer, Appolilly Szwarc, and Natalie Yin.
Conceived and directed by Steven Kunis, with a book by Olivier Award winner Jack Holden and choreography by Ashley Nottingham, Club NVRLND reimagines the world of Peter Pan as an underground nightclub. Audiences are invited to drink, dance, and interact with performers as the story unfolds around them.
The musical follows runaway bride Wendy Darling as she unexpectedly returns to Peter's world, where an opportunity to rewrite her future draws her into a night of adventure, nostalgia, and youthful abandon.
The production features hit songs from the 2000s and beyond, including music by Britney Spears, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Kylie Minogue, Coldplay, Outkast, Avril Lavigne, Jennifer Lopez, Christina Aguilera, Katy Perry, and Panic! At The Disco.
The creative team includes executive music producer and arranger Hugo Dunn-Vereker, set and Costume Designer Suzu Sakai, lighting designer Robbie Butler, sound designer Sound Quiet Time, casting director Lucy Casson, music producer and arranger Liam James, vocal arranger Simon Nathan, music supervisor Colm O'Regan, and creative producer Aida Rocci.
Club NVRLND is produced by David Adkin, RJG Productions, Midnight Theatricals, Ley Line Entertainment, and Idili Live, in association with NewYorkRep, People, Golden Wax Productions, and Amy Powers.
The production runs approximately 100 minutes, with the nightclub opening one hour before each performance and remaining open for post-show festivities.
Tickets start at £30. The production is recommended for ages 14 and older, with a suggested minimum age of 16 for evening performances.
Diana Vickers will appear at all performances in November and December, and on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays only during January.
For tickets and additional information, visit ClubNVRLND.com.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.