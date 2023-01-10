CIRQUE BERSERK! Celebrates Tenth Anniversary With Five Week Season at Riverside Studios

Following sold-out seasons in the West End and at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Cirque Berserk!, Britain's biggest and boldest theatre-circus spectacular, will celebrate its tenth anniversary year with a five-week residency at Riverside Studios- with up to three shows daily from 9 February to 12 March 2023 and a press night on Friday 10 February at 7.30pm.

Combining contemporary cirque-style artistry with adrenaline-fuelled stunt action, this new show for 2023 features performers from across the globe making their UK debuts, alongside a host of Cirque Berserk! favourites including the world's most hair-raising circus act - the legendary motorcycle Globe of Death - in which fearless motorcyclists defy gravity traversing the inside of a spherical steel cage at speeds of up to 60 miles per hour.

They're joined by a magnificent company of over 30 jugglers, acrobats, aerialists, dancers and daredevil stuntmen, including a multi-talented acrobatic troupe from Mongolia and - back by popular demand - the brilliant Brazilian aerialist, physical-comedy star and 'capoeira' champion 3ft 6in (107cm) Paulo Dos Santos.

Producer Martin "Zippo" Burton said, "Circus is the most diverse and accessible form of live entertainment - our show really does have something for everyone, and we look forward to welcoming audiences to Cirque Berserk!'s new London home at Riverside Studios."

Riverside Studios Creative Director Rachel Tackley said, "I am so excited to be welcoming CIRQUE BERSERK! to Riverside for their 10th anniversary show. Riverside has always been a place where you're entertained, inspired and surprised. CIRQUE BERSERK's international troupe of acrobatics and aerialists is certainly going to do just that - and more! This show is the perfect evening out for grown-ups or half term treat for families!"

Acts appearing at Riverside Studios:

The Lucius Team: Stunt Motorbikes from Brazil. The astonishing Lucius Team presents a petrol-fuelled hair-raiser: The motorcycle Globe of Death. Hold your breath and Raise the Roof as the fearless bikers ride upside down in the globe at speeds of up to 60mph. The louder you cheer, the faster they go!

Mongolian Acrobats Our special guests from the Steppes give a whole new meaning to "team-work" as they literally hold each other's lives in their hands.

The Timbuktu Tumblers: Hoop Diving and Flaming Limbo from Africa. Taking performance arts from the streets of Africa to a whole new level, these guys will blow you away with their light-hearted, high-energy acrobatics.

Paulo Dos Santos: Aerial Straps from Brazil. The diminutive star of America's Ringling Brothers Circus is an inspiration to us all as he soars above the stage in a sensational display of skill and daring.

Brahim: Vertical Pole from Morocco. Amazing strength and agility in a breathtakingly elegant performance.

Hulan: Aerial Silks from Mongolia. Gravity-defying elegance as Hulan swoops gracefully through the air on her dazzling white silks.... Just don't look down!

Ludvick Novotny: Rola Rola from the Czech Republic. Bravery and unbelievable balancing skills are the key ingredients of this death-defying act.

Ebbe & Bilguun: Adagio from Mongolia. Grace, artistry and astonishing hand-to-hand acrobatics from this multi-talented duo.

Whimmie Walker and Paulo: Physical Comedy from the UK and Brazil. Our dynamic duo will have you in stitches with their anarchic comedy capers....and not a red nose in sight!

Toni: Knife Throwing and Juggling from the Czech Republic. Juggling with fire is just for starters... Nothing will prepare you for the speed with which Toni hurls knives and axes towards the spinning board...while his brave assistant skilfully avoids them!