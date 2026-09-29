CHRISTMAS BY CANDLELIGHT Will Open at Hyde Park Winter Wonderland

NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Christmas by Candlelight at Hyde Park Winter Wonderland is set for this winter, featuring a sing-along concert of festive songs at a purpose-built and completely immersive 1000-seat 'Candlelight Arena' within Hyde Park Winter Wonderland's 'Show Town.' The concerts will run from 5-23 December 2026 with a gala performance on 5 December.

Hyde Park Winter Wonderland, London's huge annual festive fairground and Christmas festival, takes over Hyde Park for six weeks in the run-up to Christmas and New Year. This December, it will feature performances from some of the West End's brightest stars, including Rachel John (Hamilton, Victoria Palace Theatre), Dean John-Wilson (Aladdin, Prince Edward Theatre), Katie Hall (Cabaret, Kit Kat Club) and Tosh Wanogho-Maud (Kinky Boots, London Coliseum) who will all star in the concert.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday 30 September at midday.

Join a cast of West End performers for an evening of festive hits, performed live by candlelight. Direct from London's West End, Christmas by Candlelight is finally back.

This cast, along with a live band will perform your favourite Christmas hits, for the biggest festive sing-along extravaganza yet. Featuring best loved classics, White Christmas, Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! O Holy Night, Winter Wonderland and many more, this uplifting sing-along concert is the perfect way to celebrate a Holly Jolly Christmas with the whole family.

Daniel Wood said, “After 2 years of sell-out shows in the West End with 'Christmas by Candlelight', we are so excited to be bringing the West End to Hyde Park Winter Wonderland this Christmas for 6 very special shows! What a brilliant way to get into the festive spirit- Hyde Park Winter Wonderland and a sing-along Christmas show! We can't wait!”

Simon Gordon said, “These shows will be so magical and festive, in one of our purpose-built, fully immersive candlelight arenas, the atmosphere is going to be electric!”

Suzy Griffiths, Vice President, Head of UK Events, Arts & Entertainment for Hyde Park Winter Wonderland said “We're thrilled to welcome Concerts by Candlelight to Hyde Park Winter Wonderland this season. With an exceptional line-up of talented artists performing in the beautiful glow of candlelight, we know our visitors are in for a truly magical and unforgettable festive experience.”

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 32 Days 17 Hrs 54 Min 22 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a UK / West End News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming