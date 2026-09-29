CHRISTMAS BY CANDLELIGHT Will Open at Hyde Park Winter Wonderland
The concert series will feature West End performers including Rachel John, Dean John-Wilson, Katie Hall, and Tosh Wanogho-Maud.
Christmas by Candlelight at Hyde Park Winter Wonderland is set for this winter, featuring a sing-along concert of festive songs at a purpose-built and completely immersive 1000-seat 'Candlelight Arena' within Hyde Park Winter Wonderland's 'Show Town.' The concerts will run from 5-23 December 2026 with a gala performance on 5 December.
Hyde Park Winter Wonderland, London's huge annual festive fairground and Christmas festival, takes over Hyde Park for six weeks in the run-up to Christmas and New Year. This December, it will feature performances from some of the West End's brightest stars, including Rachel John (Hamilton, Victoria Palace Theatre), Dean John-Wilson (Aladdin, Prince Edward Theatre), Katie Hall (Cabaret, Kit Kat Club) and Tosh Wanogho-Maud (Kinky Boots, London Coliseum) who will all star in the concert.
Tickets go on sale Wednesday 30 September at midday.
Join a cast of West End performers for an evening of festive hits, performed live by candlelight. Direct from London's West End, Christmas by Candlelight is finally back.
This cast, along with a live band will perform your favourite Christmas hits, for the biggest festive sing-along extravaganza yet. Featuring best loved classics, White Christmas, Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! O Holy Night, Winter Wonderland and many more, this uplifting sing-along concert is the perfect way to celebrate a Holly Jolly Christmas with the whole family.
Daniel Wood said, “After 2 years of sell-out shows in the West End with 'Christmas by Candlelight', we are so excited to be bringing the West End to Hyde Park Winter Wonderland this Christmas for 6 very special shows! What a brilliant way to get into the festive spirit- Hyde Park Winter Wonderland and a sing-along Christmas show! We can't wait!”
Simon Gordon said, “These shows will be so magical and festive, in one of our purpose-built, fully immersive candlelight arenas, the atmosphere is going to be electric!”
Suzy Griffiths, Vice President, Head of UK Events, Arts & Entertainment for Hyde Park Winter Wonderland said “We're thrilled to welcome Concerts by Candlelight to Hyde Park Winter Wonderland this season. With an exceptional line-up of talented artists performing in the beautiful glow of candlelight, we know our visitors are in for a truly magical and unforgettable festive experience.”
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