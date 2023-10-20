CHRISKIRKPATRICKMAS Transfers to London This Christmas Season

Performances run Friday 1 – Saturday 30 December 2023.

By: Oct. 20, 2023

Following a smash-hit Edinburgh run, the critically acclaimed, Chriskirkpatrickmas: A Boy Band Christmas Musical is transferring to Seven Dials Playhouse this Christmas! In the heart of London’s West End,  this parody musical is inspired by *NSYNC and features 12 original songs,  jam-packed with 90s nostalgia for a heartfelt and hilarious boy band bonanza!

This laugh-out-loud original musical is A Christmas Carol meets It’s A Wonderful Life meets *NSYNC. It’s Christmas Eve 2009, seven years into the world-famous boy band’s indefinite hiatus, and *NSYNC’s founder Chris Kirkpatrick has until midnight to make a wish that could change his life forever. 

Created by Valen Shore, a songwriter and artist whose work has been featured on Riverdale, Lucifer, and Pretty Little Liars, and award-winning writer, actor and filmmaker Alison Zatta, this punchy piece is produced by Pacey’s Creek and Kobalt, including direction by Riley Rose Critchlow, music direction by Taylor J Williams (Hamilton; Moulin Rouge!) and sound design by Josh Millican (SIX The Musical; The Band’s Visit). 

Chriskirkpatrickmas isn’t simply just energetic escapism, full of catchy tunes about the rise and fall of one of the most successful boy bands of all time, but also about looking back on your decisions, and wondering if you made the right choices.  This is a musical for everyone who has questioned if they held onto the wrong dream, and who they would be if they let go of that thing that shapes their identity.  

Members of the sensational Christkirkpatrickmas cast will also host a series of boyband-themed immersive parties, which will take place following selected performances throughout December. Promising a mix of classic boyband and festive hits, audiences will have a chance to enjoy Y2K-themed cocktails and roll back the years to fully immerse themselves in noughties pop nostalgia.

Katie Pesskin, Programme Director at Seven Dials Playhouse, comments, As a diehard boyband fan, Chriskirkpatrickmas was at the top of my Edinburgh must-see list and it absolutely did not disappoint! Even in mid-August it was clear that it is the perfect alternative Christmas show – throw a post-show party into the mix and what’s not to love?! So I am thrilled that Alison, Valen and the whole team are joining us for a Boyband Christmas Takeover at Seven Dials Playhouse and that we can share the Chriskirkpatrickmas joy with London this festive season.

Co-creators of Pacey's Creek, Valen Shore and Alison Zatta comment, It's a dream come true to be bringing some boy band Christmas magic to London right after Edinburgh Fringe. We can't wait to share our updated twist on holiday classics with a whole new audience.




