CASANOVA to Play Canal Café Theatre with Jon Tilley

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Award-winning clown and physical comedian Jon Tilley will bring his solo show Casanova to London's Canal Cafe Theatre for two performances on November 17 and 18, 2026, as part of the Voila Festival.

Written and performed by Tilley, the hour-long comedy reimagines the 18th-century adventurer and legendary lover Giacomo Casanova through mime, physical comedy, and audience interaction. The production takes audiences through a series of encounters inspired by period dramas, incorporating ballroom scenes, horseback riding, and romantic misadventures.

The show was created by Tilley, with direction by Norwegian clown Peder Skjemstad and creative input from performer and dramaturg Caitlin Campbell.

Following performances in Paris, Marseille, and London, Casanova toured Australia in early 2026 before appearing at fringe festivals in Finland, Prague, and Gothenburg. The production received the Baltic Nordic Fringe Network Award at Finfringe 2026.

Tilley is a UK- and France-based performer whose previous solo show, Old Man, won the Prague Fringe Comedy Award. His other credits include Attenborough and His Animals and performances with physical comedy trio The Latebloomers in Scotland! and The Bakers. His children's show Strictly Barking received the Overall Children's Event Award at Fringe World in 2023.

Casanova will play Canal Cafe Theatre on Tuesday, November 17 and Wednesday, November 18 at 7:30 p.m.

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