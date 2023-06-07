CAPTAIN SANDY LIVE Returns to the UK in September

Returning to the UK due to phenomenal demand, following her one-night engagement last year at the Lyric Theatre, West End, Captain Sandy – the undeniable star of the smash-hit reality series Below Deck Mediterranean – will be bringing Captain Sandy Live to further theatres around the country from 21-26 September 2023.

Captain Sandy Yawn (“Captain Sandy”) will share everything her fans want to know about life at the helm from the stunning locations and pinpoint precision parking to the never-ending drama onboard the superyacht.

The evening will be hosted by author, broadcaster, and LGBTQ+ advocate Riyadh Khalaf with musical performances by the astonishing Leah Rae.

Tickets go on general sale on Wednesday 7 June at 12pm for Captain Sandy Live at Lighthouse, Poole (21 September), The Old Rep Theatre, Birmingham (22 September), Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford (23 September), MAST Mayflower Studios, Southampton (24 September), Duchess Theatre, West End (25 September) and Contact, Manchester (26 September). Visit: https://tinyurl.com/captainsandylive.

Captain Sandy is one of the most recognisable reality TV stars of the past ten years. She has taken part in six seasons of Below Deck Mediterranean and has accrued a huge fan base in the UK and throughout the world. Audience members at Captain Sandy Live will be able to cast their questions to the captain regarding her incredible career, how she beat cancer, survived a life-threatening bike crash and built an outstanding reputation as an elite class of superyacht captain.

Captain Sandy is a leader, hero, international speaker and businesswoman, whose exceptional leadership style has helped her to break through every obstacle in her path – from the glass ceilings and near-fatal accidents on land to pirates and fires at sea!

As a renowned superyacht captain with over 30 years of international maritime experience, Captain Sandy’s integrity and courage have earned her an outstanding reputation as an elite class of captain, and recognition from the International Superyacht Society, who bestowed upon her the prestigious Distinguished Crew Award for her bravery in the midst of a catastrophic fire and pirate threat that occurred in 2006 off the coast of Yemen.

Captain Sandy Live is presented by New Frame Productions, in partnership with Hayu.

Tour Dates

Lighthouse, Poole (21 September)

The Old Rep Theatre, Birmingham (22 September)

Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford (23 September)

MAST Mayflower Studios, Southampton (24 September)

Duchess Theatre, West End (25 September)

Contact, Manchester (26 September)