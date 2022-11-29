Bush Theatre Announces Its Script Submissions Window and Emerging Writer's Group

The Bush Theatre, London has announced that their latest script submissions window will run from 29 November 2022 until 9 January 2023.

The Bush Theatre is internationally famed for developing the very best of the UK's leading writers, often through cold submissions or its talent development programmes, which open routes into the theatre to people who didn't previously have access. This year the theatre has been celebrating 50 years of supporting new writers and has most recently helped launch the careers of Tyrell Williams (Red Pitch), Beru Tessema (House of Ife), Waleed Akhtar (The P Word) and Ambreen Razia (Favour).

During the window, the theatre will welcome submissions of full-length plays (running at 60 mins or more) from writers based in the UK or Ireland who are not currently represented by an agent. This year at least two writers will be selected for the Bush Theatre's Emerging Writers' Group; the theatre's literary team will meet with 30 writers and 100 more will receive feedback via email.

Deirdre O'Halloran, Literary Manager of the Bush Theatre said, 'Open Submissions and the Emerging Writers' Group have become our most exciting and effective ways to meet and develop new talent, as our most recent season has shown. Five of our plays this year were written by Emerging Writers' Group alumni, including two of whom we met through Open Submissions. This year from 1000 submissions, we found five of our newest cohort of Emerging Writers' Group members and we are so excited to start working with them!'

Full details of how to submit your play can be seen at https://www.bushtheatre.co.uk/artists/get-involved/submissions/

Watch Bush Theatre Artistic Director, Lynette Linton and Associate Artistic Director Daniel Bailey talk about script submissions here