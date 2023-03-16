Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Budget 2023 Brings Relief to UK Theatre Sector

The budget includes an extension of tax relief rates and £8.6 million of funding for Edinburgh festivals

Mar. 16, 2023  
Budget 2023 Brings Relief to UK Theatre Sector

Theatres have been given an extension of tax relief rates and £8.6 million of funding for Edinburgh festivals in the government's Spring Budget 2023.

The Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, announced the budget on March 15.

He announced that Theatre Tax Relief (TTR) will be extended at its current rates of 45% for non-touring productions and 50% for touring productions.

The tax relief level was raised in 2021 to 45 per cent for non-touring productions (50 per cent for touring shows). From April 2023, it was proposed that this level would be tapered down to 30 per cent (35 per cent for touring) and 20 per cent (25 per cent for touring) from 2024.

This decision has been reversed. Support for cultural sector, tax relief for theatres, orchestras, and museums and galleries will now stay at rates of 45 per cent (50 per cent for touring) for a further two years until 2025.

The budget also includes £8.6 million of targeted funding for the Edinburgh festivals, which the government said "could help build a permanent headquarters for the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and create year-round opportunities for local artists and talent across Edinburgh festivals".

According to the budget document online, this will "boost Scotland's festival economy, which contributes over £300 million a year to Scotland".

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport stated:

"In 2021 the Arts sector contributed £7.1 billion to the UK economy. Our culture sectors are the jewel in the crown of our country, enriching millions of lives. We're continuing to support them by extending tax reliefs for Theatres, Orchestras and Museums & Galleries."

"Scotland's festival economy contributes over £300m a year to the UK. £8.6 million of funding from the spring budget will support Edinburgh's world famous festivals, create jobs and provide a platform for creative talent."

The budget document shows that the Department for Culture Media and Sport's expenditure limit will reduce from £2 billion to £1.5 billion from 2023-24 and £1.4 billion from 2024-25.

Image Credit: UK Government



New Musical LA BAMBA! Heads To Londons West End This August Photo
New Musical LA BAMBA! Heads To London's West End This August
The world premiere of the explosive new musical, La Bamba! is heading to London's West End this summer.
London Dates and Initial Casting Announced For The UK Tour of EVERYBODYS TALKING ABOUT JAM Photo
London Dates and Initial Casting Announced For The UK Tour of EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE
The smash-hit and critically acclaimed musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie has announced initial casting for its second UK & Ireland tour and London performances at the Peacock Theatre from Monday 5 February to Saturday 16 March.
Tom Read Wilson Will Star as Squidward in THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL UK Tour Photo
Tom Read Wilson Will Star as Squidward in THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL UK Tour
Television star Tom Read Wilson will star as Squidward in the UK Premiere of THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL, joining the previously announced Divina de Campo as Plankton.
Toheeb Jimoh and Isis Hainsworth Will Lead ROMEO AND JULIET in London Photo
Toheeb Jimoh and Isis Hainsworth Will Lead ROMEO AND JULIET in London
Ted Lasso star Toheeb Jimoh is set to star alongside Isis Hainsworth in a production of Romeo and Juliet in London this summer.

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)


Sir Tim Rice to Teach Writing and Performing Musical Theatre with BBC MaestroSir Tim Rice to Teach Writing and Performing Musical Theatre with BBC Maestro
March 15, 2023

Sir Tim Rice is the latest name set to join BBC Maestro’s platform of world-class experts, sharing backstage access to the world of musical theatre, songwriting and performance.
Gary Wilmot to Play The Wizard in THE WIZARD OF OZ This SummerGary Wilmot to Play The Wizard in THE WIZARD OF OZ This Summer
March 15, 2023

Gary Wilmot, one of the all-time legends of The London Palladium and a star of the annual Palladium Panto, will play the title role in The Wizard of Oz this summer.
Tickets from £25 for WEST END DOES: HOLLYWOOD THE SEQUELTickets from £25 for WEST END DOES: HOLLYWOOD THE SEQUEL
March 15, 2023

Tickets from £25 for West End Does: Hollywood: The Sequel! Join them for another fantastic mix of songs from the world of Hollywood including music from animated classics, musical movies, and many more iconic blockbusters!
Josh Maughan's NICE JEWISH BOY Returns for One Night Only at JW3Josh Maughan's NICE JEWISH BOY Returns for One Night Only at JW3
March 14, 2023

Following a sell-out debut professional run at The Hope Theatre, Springbok Production House’s Nice Jewish Boy is back for one night only at JW3.
Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre Announces New Comedy Night SeriesTroubadour Wembley Park Theatre Announces New Comedy Night Series
March 14, 2023

London’s hottest new comedy night is coming to Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre this summer. The bimonthly night will see some of the UK’s top stand-up comedians joined by fresh faces who are gathering huge followings online.
share