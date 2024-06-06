Brighton Fringe Review: A CIRCUS SIZED GAME SHOW, The Vault @ Fool's Paradise

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



“Clap, scream, cheer, throw your baby in the air”

A Circus Sized Game Show is exactly what it says it is - a giant game show. But, there’s a twist - the audience members are the ones determining how it will go! Even before entering the tent, audience members are involved, being asked to press a button that has either “A,” “B” or “C” on it and then going in to take their seats. We are then introduced to Morgan James, who is going to be performing his one-man circus - with a little help from us! Through a few different selection processes, audience members are able to choose what act James will perform next, leading to a show that has thousands of different possibilities.

There are a range of circus acts throughout the show, including a demonstration of the diablo, balancing on a ladder and a range of different objects being juggled like cigar boxes and toilet plungers. While quite a few of them are low-energy, they are still entertaining, especially with James making quips like “Now kids, don’t try that at home. Try that at school” while balancing on the ladder and complaining that the audience is “acting like children.” Along with the tricks, there are some truly terrible puns that had me groaning, a particularly bad (in the best way) one where James asks, “You guys wanna see some more?” before revealing a sign with the word “more” on it.

One of the most important aspects of doing a show for all ages is ensuring that the children are engaged while also throwing in some bits for the older members of the audience. James does a fantastic job of both, allowing the children to participate by having them choose the next acts out of the hat and sometimes bringing them on stage to help with the show. Adults, that doesn’t mean that you will be escaping without audience participation. Several dads were selected to go on stage throughout the show, including a bizarre moment in which they all wore top hats with ducks on them and a child was chosen to “go fish” for one of the ducks to select the next act.

It’s lovely to see how passionate the younger audience members got about the show, screaming in delight while still respecting the rules established by James and staying in their seats (excluding, of course, a moment in which they are invited to throw a bunch of balls into different bags, leading to expected chaos). One of the recurring bits is when James says he won’t do something, waiting for the crowd to chant, “Do it!” until he deems it is loud enough for him to continue. As James states, “The more clapping, the better the tricks,” and we are certainly treated to some great tricks!

Ultimately, A Circus Sized Game Show is a fun hour of clowning and comedy for all ages. James makes for both a great host and a magician, switching between doing tricks and crowd work with ease. And, as it is never the same show twice, it’s definitely one to come back to!

A Circus Sized Game Show ran from 18 May to 2 June at The Vault @ Fool’s Paradise at Brighton Fringe.

