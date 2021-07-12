Bridge Theatre Cancels Performances of BACH & SONS Due to COVID Scare Within Team

The Bridge Theatre has just announced that it will postpone upcoming performances of Back & Sons due to a COVID scare within its team. The statement reads:

Despite thorough precautions in place at The Bridge, were made aware of a suspected positive case of COVID-19 within the team working on Bach & Sons. To ensure the safety of our audiences and colleagues, we are cancelling the performances from 12 July to 17 July inclusive.

As usual customer are entitled to an exchange, account credit or full refund. Please email boxoffice@bridgetheatre.co.uk or call us on 0333 320 0051 to let us know how you'd like to proceed. We appreciate your patience as we work through responses.

We are deeply sorry that your performance cannot go ahead, but we hope you'll be able to join us another time.

Joining Simon Russell Beale who plays Johann Sebastian Bach in the world premiere of Nina Raine's Bach & Sons are Samuel Blenkin as Carl, Pandora Colin as Maria Barbara, Ruth Lass as Katharina, Douggie McMeekin as Wilhelm, Racheal Ofori as Anna Magdalena and Pravessh Rana as Frederick the Great.

Directed by Nicholas Hytner, performances of Bach & Sons continue until 11 September 2021. The associate director is James Cousins, with set designs by Vicki Mortimer, costumes designed by Khadija Raza, lighting by Jon Clark, sound by Gareth Fry and music supervised by George Fenton. www.bridgetheatre.co.uk

Photo credit: Manuel Harlan