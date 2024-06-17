Brent Cobb Reveals New Dates in August as Part of European Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and musician Brent Cobb has announced European tour dates with his full band as part of his Livin’ The Dream tour

The new shows in August start with a headline performance at London’s Bush Hall on August 19th, followed by a headline show in Utrecht on the 21st and festival appearances including Tonder Festival in Demark (23rd) and Sound Of Nashville Open Air in Germany (25th). Tickets for all Brent Cobb shows are available HERE.

Brent comments, “I’m so excited to bring the Livin’ The Dream Tour across the pond to Europe this August. Y’all got sweet tea over there?”



Brent is touring is latest album Southern Star, which was released to great acclaim in September 2023 via Ol’ Buddy Records/Thirty Tigers. Produced by Brent (his first self-produced album) and recorded at the famed Capricorn Sound Studios, Southern Star is a love-letter to Brent’s southern roots, filled with the sounds and stories of his home state of Georgia. Across the ten tracks, featuring local Georgia musicians, Brent finds beauty in the small moments, as he explores seemingly simple themes with his signature southern electric sound and lyrical depth.



“Few artists embody the South quite like Brent Cobb,” proclaim Rolling Stone, “sublime melodies, vocals and honest lyrics” say Entertainment Focus, while Holler dub the record 9/10 hailing “Cobb's finest and most refined album yet”.



Brent Cobb is currently finishing his Livin’ The Dream North American tour, which comes to a close this month before heading across the Atlantic to the European shows which are listed below. Tickets and full Brent Cobb tour dates can be found HERE.

BRENT COBB AUGUST 2024 EUROPEAN SHOWS

19th – London, Bush Hall

21st – Utrecht, Tivoliredenburg (Club Nine)

23rd – Tonder, Tonder Festival

25th – Koln, Sound of Nashville Open Air

Comments