Boris Johnson Suggests Rapid COVID-19 Tests and Mass Vaccinations Could Allow Theatres to Reopen

Johnson is ruling out vaccine passports, but is on board with the suggestion of mass testing.

Feb. 16, 2021  
Boris Johnson has suggested that rapid COVID-19 testing, along with mass vaccination, will allow for theatres to reopen, WhatsOnStage reports.

"We'll look at everything, but what we're thinking of at the moment is more of a route that relies on mass vaccination (we intend to vaccinate all adults in the country by the autumn) plus lateral flow testing, or rapid testing, for those bits that are 'the toughest nuts to crack' - theatres or nightclubs, for example - areas of the economy that we couldn't get to open last year," he said. "I think that will be the route that we go down and that businesses will go down."

"A lot of businesses are already using on-the-day testing and that in combination with vaccination will probably the route forward...It is still early days, with lots of discussion to be had," he said.

It is expected that a roadmap out of lockdown will be released next Monday, but it is unclear if entertainment venues will be referenced in the roadmap.

Read more on WhatsOnStage.


