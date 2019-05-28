Book Now For EQUUS in the West End

May. 28, 2019  

Book Now For EQUUS in the West End

The critically acclaimed production from English Touring Theatre and Theatre Royal Stratford East of Peter Shaffer's award-winning play Equus transfers to the West End for a strictly limited season. Book tickets here!

When teenager Alan Strang's pathological fascination leads him to blind six horses in a Hampshire stable, psychiatrist Dr. Martin Dysart is tasked with uncovering the motive behind the boy's actions. As Dysart delves into Alan's world of twisted spirituality, passion and sexuality, he begins to question his own sanity and motivations in a world driven by consumerism.

Read BroadwayWorld's 5* review here

Inspired by a true story, Peter Shaffer's transfixing psychological thriller is reimagined by award-winning director Ned Bennett in this dazzling revival at London's Trafalgar Studios for nine weeks only.

Book tickets now



