Bonnie Langford Shares Touching Tribute to Late Mother, Babette

Babette Langford ran The Young Set dance school in Teddington, Middlesex for more than 40 years

By: Jan. 09, 2025
Stage and screen stage Bonnie Langford took to social media to share a touching tribute to her mother, Babette, who recently passed away. 

Babette Langford ran The Young Set dance school in Teddington, Middlesex for more than 40 years. She was awarded an Order of the British Empire Medal in the 2019 Queen’s New Years Honours List for services to Children in Stage Dance and Theatre in London.

"A force of nature. Inspiring and so loved," Bonnie wrote on Instagram. She also shared a link to a page where loved ones can share memories, which can be found here.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

