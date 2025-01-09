Bonnie Langford Shares Touching Tribute to Late Mother, Babette

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Stage and screen stage Bonnie Langford took to social media to share a touching tribute to her mother, Babette, who recently passed away.

Babette Langford ran The Young Set dance school in Teddington, Middlesex for more than 40 years. She was awarded an Order of the British Empire Medal in the 2019 Queen’s New Years Honours List for services to Children in Stage Dance and Theatre in London.

"A force of nature. Inspiring and so loved," Bonnie wrote on Instagram. She also shared a link to a page where loved ones can share memories, which can be found here.

Comments