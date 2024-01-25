Bonnie Langford Joins MADE IN DAGENHAM Concert

The performer will join previously announced cast members, Pixie Lott and Killian Donnelly

By: Jan. 25, 2024

Bonnie Langford Joins MADE IN DAGENHAM Concert

Stage and screen legend Bonnie Langford will play ‘Barbara Castle’ in the 10th Anniversary Concert of Made in Dagenham at the London Palladium on Saturday 16 March 2024. She joins the previously announced Pixie Lott and Killian Donnelly in this highly anticipated one-off show, directed by Shaun Kerrison. Further casting will be announced at a later date.

Inspired by a true story and based on the hit film, Made in Dagenham is a powerhouse musical comedy about friendship, love and the importance of fighting for what's right. With a critically acclaimed score, this raucously funny show really is the ultimate feel-good night out.

“If you want something done, ask a busy woman…”
Essex, 1968. When Ford’s Dagenham car plant drops female workers’ pay, mum Rita leads her friends in a battle against the mighty company and the corrupted union supposed to protect them. As the women’s journey grows, so does the pressure. Can Rita keep up the fight and the happy home she’s built?

Enduringly funny, touching and timeless, Made in Dagenham shows how ordinary people can do extraordinary things when they stand together.

The Concert is produced by Scott Garnham and Simon Schofield for Sisco Entertainment and directed by Shaun Kerrison (The Osmonds A New Musical UK Tour, Kiss Me Kate and My Fair Lady for BBC Proms, Resident Director The Lion King West End and Resident Director of Mary Poppins on Broadway). With a book by Richard Bean and music and lyrics by David Arnold and Richard Thomas, Made in Dagenham is based on the Woolley/Karlsen/Number 9 Motion Picture and performed by arrangement with Music Theatre International.

Made in Dagenham in Concert is at The London Palladium on 16 March

 




From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... (read more about this author)

