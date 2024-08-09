News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Bonnie Langford & Joanna Riding to Join Bernadette Peters in Concert in London

The concert will take place on August 12.

By: Aug. 09, 2024
Bonnie Langford & Joanna Riding to Join Bernadette Peters in Concert in London Image
Bernadette Peters is bringing a new show, Bernadette Peters – LIVE FROM LONDON to the Theatre Royal Drury Lane on Monday 12 August, for one night only. Peters will be joined by special guests Bonnie Langford and Joanna Riding for the performance! 

The multi-award-winning actress, singer and author will present an evening of song featuring music from the Broadway shows that have earned her critical acclaim, as well as tracks from her Grammy Award winning and nominated albums including standards and classics from Rodgers & Hammerstein, Stephen Sondheim and Jerry Herman, among others. 

Throughout her illustrious career, Bernadette Peters has dazzled audiences and critics with her performances on stage, film and television, in concert, and on recordings. She has garnered numerous accolades including three Tony Awards, a Golden Globe, four Emmy and four Grammy Award nominations and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.




