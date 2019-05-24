Blueleaf Theatre Announce Line-Up For A New Leaf At The Old Red Theatre
The line-up was announced today for Blueleaf Theatre's new writing event, A New Leaf, at The Old Red Lion Theatre. The event is a showcase of six exciting new scripts in development, directed by emerging directorial talent. The line-up includes new work from Rebecca Jade Hammond, Edward Jaye-Tan, Charles Prelle, Alex Blanc, Dray K and Mark Redmayne. The six new plays address a variety of current issues including the universality of sexual harassment against women, the Grenfell Tower tragedy and mental health in young men.
On the announcement, Blueleaf Theatre's Artistic Director, Marcus Marsh said "We were very pleased to receive so many submissions for our new writing event, representing the immense amount of writing talent and diversity in the industry at the moment. We look forward to working with these six writers and directors, developing the pieces, in the hope they have a long life ahead of them."
The event takes place on Sunday 2nd and Monday 3rd June at 7.30pm, with directors including Hannah Noone, Toby Hampton, Emily Oulton, Thyrza Abrahams, Natalie Patuzzo and Patrick Ellis working with the playwrights to develop the scripts and stage them. The full line-up for the event is listed below.
Canton
Written by Rebecca Jade Hammond
Directed by Hannah Noone
The Daggered Heart
Written by Edward Jaye Tan
Directed by Natalie Patuzzo
Melt
Written by Drayla Kasheen
Directed by Thyrza Abrahams
The Whisper Network
Written by Charles Prelle
Directed by Emily Oulton
Numbers
Written by Alex Blanc
Directed by Patrick Ellis
End of the Line
Written by Mark Redmayne
Directed by Toby Hampton
Tickets available on The Old Red Lion Theatre website at https://www.oldredliontheatre.co.uk/a-new-leaf.html