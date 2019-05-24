Blueleaf Theatre Announce Line-Up For A New Leaf At The Old Red Theatre

The line-up was announced today for Blueleaf Theatre's new writing event, A New Leaf, at The Old Red Lion Theatre. The event is a showcase of six exciting new scripts in development, directed by emerging directorial talent. The line-up includes new work from Rebecca Jade Hammond, Edward Jaye-Tan, Charles Prelle, Alex Blanc, Dray K and Mark Redmayne. The six new plays address a variety of current issues including the universality of sexual harassment against women, the Grenfell Tower tragedy and mental health in young men.

On the announcement, Blueleaf Theatre's Artistic Director, Marcus Marsh said "We were very pleased to receive so many submissions for our new writing event, representing the immense amount of writing talent and diversity in the industry at the moment. We look forward to working with these six writers and directors, developing the pieces, in the hope they have a long life ahead of them."

The event takes place on Sunday 2nd and Monday 3rd June at 7.30pm, with directors including Hannah Noone, Toby Hampton, Emily Oulton, Thyrza Abrahams, Natalie Patuzzo and Patrick Ellis working with the playwrights to develop the scripts and stage them. The full line-up for the event is listed below.

Canton

Written by Rebecca Jade Hammond

Directed by Hannah Noone

The Daggered Heart

Written by Edward Jaye Tan

Directed by Natalie Patuzzo

Melt

Written by Drayla Kasheen

Directed by Thyrza Abrahams

The Whisper Network

Written by Charles Prelle

Directed by Emily Oulton

Numbers

Written by Alex Blanc

Directed by Patrick Ellis

End of the Line

Written by Mark Redmayne

Directed by Toby Hampton

Tickets available on The Old Red Lion Theatre website at https://www.oldredliontheatre.co.uk/a-new-leaf.html





