Black Friday: Save up to 54% on LA CLIQUE at the Leicester Square Spiegeltent

London, get ready to party!
This festive season, you're invited once again, to step inside the spectacular Spiegeltent for a night of laughs, gasps and can't believe your eyes moments. LA CLIQUE, the multi-award-winning, genre-defining, unmissable cabaret returns to the West End, for nine weeks only in London's Leicester Square.
A decade on from winning the Best Entertainment Olivier Award and fresh from a sell-out run at Edinburgh Fringe, La Clique has wowed audiences around the globe and features the very best of circus, comedy and cabaret.
A Christmas show like no other, expect a brand-new cast for 2022 plus unmissable favourites showcasing incredible cabaret performances and astounding circus skills.
"If you look up pure entertainment in the dictionary, there ought to be a picture of La Clique" (★★★★, Evening Standard)
"Edgy, sexy, joyful. A show full of giddy thrills and celebration" (★★★★, Guardian)
Off Peak
Stalls: Was £42 - Now £25
Rear Stalls: Was £24 - Now £15
Peak
Stalls: Was £54 - Now £25
Rear Stalls: Was £27 - Now £15
Valid on all performances from 22 November 2022 to 7 January 2023
Book by 5 December
