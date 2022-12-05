Black Friday: Save up to 54% on LA CLIQUE at the Leicester Square Spiegeltent

Black Friday-last chance to get tickets from just £15 for La Clique

London, get ready to party!



This festive season, you're invited once again, to step inside the spectacular Spiegeltent for a night of laughs, gasps and can't believe your eyes moments. LA CLIQUE, the multi-award-winning, genre-defining, unmissable cabaret returns to the West End, for nine weeks only in London's Leicester Square.



A decade on from winning the Best Entertainment Olivier Award and fresh from a sell-out run at Edinburgh Fringe, La Clique has wowed audiences around the globe and features the very best of circus, comedy and cabaret.



A Christmas show like no other, expect a brand-new cast for 2022 plus unmissable favourites showcasing incredible cabaret performances and astounding circus skills.



"If you look up pure entertainment in the dictionary, there ought to be a picture of La Clique" (★★★★, Evening Standard)



"Edgy, sexy, joyful. A show full of giddy thrills and celebration" (★★★★, Guardian)

Black Friday-last chance to get tickets from just £15 for La Clique

Off Peak

Stalls: Was £42 - Now £25

Rear Stalls: Was £24 - Now £15



Peak

Stalls: Was £54 - Now £25

Rear Stalls: Was £27 - Now £15



Valid on all performances from 22 November 2022 to 7 January 2023

Book by 5 December