Black Friday: Save up to 38% on THE WIFE OF WILLESDEN

Save up to 38% on The Wife Of Willesden

After a sold-out, critically acclaimed run in 2021, Alvita, The Wife of Willesden returns for one more round at the bar.



A proper local legend. Married five times. Mother. Lover. Aunt. Friend. Alvita will tell her life story to anyone in the pub - there's no shame in her game. The question is: are you ready to hear it? Because this woman's got the gift of the gab: she can rewrite mistakes into triumphs, turn pain into parables, and her love life's an epic poem. They call her The Wife of Willesden...



A play that celebrates the human knack for telling elaborate tales, especially about our own lives.



Multi-award winning, best-selling author Zadie Smith's 'irresistably rambunctious' (The Telegraph) The Wife of Willesden transports Chaucer's The Wife of Bath to 21st Century North West London.



Director Indhu Rubasingham invites you to take your seat at the bar, order a pint or two, and listen to this bawdy, beautiful comedy up close, and very, very personal.



The Kiln Theatre auditorium will be transformed into a local London pub, complete with pub tables in the stalls.

Save up to 38% on The Wife Of Willesden

Was £48 - Now £35

Was £42 - Now £35

Was £36 - Now £25

Was £30 - Now £25

Was £24 - Now £15

Was £18 - Now £15



Valid on Monday to Thursday performances from 21 December 2022 to 26 January 2023

(Excl. Friday and Saturday performances)