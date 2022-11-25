Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards
London Ticket Deals
Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals

Black Friday: Save up to 38% on THE WIFE OF WILLESDEN

Book by 5 December for the return of the hit show at the Kiln Theatre

Nov. 25, 2022  
Black Friday: Save up to 38% on THE WIFE OF WILLESDEN

Save up to 38% on The Wife Of Willesden

After a sold-out, critically acclaimed run in 2021, Alvita, The Wife of Willesden returns for one more round at the bar.

A proper local legend. Married five times. Mother. Lover. Aunt. Friend. Alvita will tell her life story to anyone in the pub - there's no shame in her game. The question is: are you ready to hear it? Because this woman's got the gift of the gab: she can rewrite mistakes into triumphs, turn pain into parables, and her love life's an epic poem. They call her The Wife of Willesden...

A play that celebrates the human knack for telling elaborate tales, especially about our own lives.

Multi-award winning, best-selling author Zadie Smith's 'irresistably rambunctious' (The Telegraph) The Wife of Willesden transports Chaucer's The Wife of Bath to 21st Century North West London.

Director Indhu Rubasingham invites you to take your seat at the bar, order a pint or two, and listen to this bawdy, beautiful comedy up close, and very, very personal.

The Kiln Theatre auditorium will be transformed into a local London pub, complete with pub tables in the stalls.

Save up to 38% on The Wife Of Willesden

Was £48 - Now £35
Was £42 - Now £35
Was £36 - Now £25
Was £30 - Now £25
Was £24 - Now £15
Was £18 - Now £15

Valid on Monday to Thursday performances from 21 December 2022 to 26 January 2023
(Excl. Friday and Saturday performances)

Black Friday: Save up to 38% on THE WIFE OF WILLESDEN




Related Stories
Black Friday: Save up to 35% on AS YOU LIKE IT @sohoplace Photo
Black Friday: Save up to 35% on AS YOU LIKE IT @sohoplace
Tickets available for As You Like It from just £20 as part of our Black Friday deals!
Black Friday: Save up to 45% on HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Photo
Black Friday: Save up to 45% on HEATHERS THE MUSICAL
Black Friday deals! Following two smash hit London seasons and the WhatsOnStage award for Best New Musical, Heathers The Musical Is Back! 
Black Friday: Catch THE BOOK OF MORMON for £25, £35 or £45 Photo
Black Friday: Catch THE BOOK OF MORMON for £25, £35 or £45
The Book of Mormon, winner of nine Tony Awards® and four Olivier Awards, including Best Musical for both, follows a pair of Mormon boys sent on a mission to a place that’s about as far away a from Salt Lake City as you can get. 
Black Friday Starts Here - Catch BONNIE & CLYDE THE MUSICAL From Just £15! Photo
Black Friday Starts Here - Catch BONNIE & CLYDE THE MUSICAL From Just £15!
It's the start of our Black Friday deals-catch Bonnie And Clyde from just £15!

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)


Photos: First Look at MOTHER GOOSE at Hackney EmpirePhotos: First Look at MOTHER GOOSE at Hackney Empire
November 24, 2022

Hackney Empire has released production images for its 23rd Christmas pantomime Mother Goose which began previews on 19 November. The production runs until 31 December with press night on 1 December.
Christmas Concerts Announced at Marylebone TheatreChristmas Concerts Announced at Marylebone Theatre
November 24, 2022

Curated by Robin Tyson (King’s Singers), five outstanding concerts by some of the most celebrated performers in the UK will open Marylebone Theatre’s music programming this December.
Black Friday: Save up to 35% on AS YOU LIKE IT @sohoplaceBlack Friday: Save up to 35% on AS YOU LIKE IT @sohoplace
November 24, 2022

Tickets available for As You Like It from just £20 as part of our Black Friday deals!
Mandala Theatre Announces MAD(E), a Play Exploring Masculinity and Young Men's Mental HealthMandala Theatre Announces MAD(E), a Play Exploring Masculinity and Young Men's Mental Health
November 24, 2022

The huge problem of masculinity and boys and young men’s mental health is starkly exposed in a new play developed and produced by Oxford-based Mandala Theatre Company. It will open its national tour at the North Wall Arts Centre, Oxford on January 25th, 2023.
Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL, The Old Vic TheatreReview: A CHRISTMAS CAROL, The Old Vic Theatre
November 24, 2022

There are surely few less festive places to be than The Old Vic Theatre while Jack Thorne's A Christmas Carol is being staged. From mince pies and satsumas for the audience, Victorian bell ringing, snow falling and turkeys flying from the rafters, is it joyfully reassuring and supremely comforting.
share