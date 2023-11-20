Black Friday Deals: Save Up to 25% on Cirque du Soleil's ALEGRIA

Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

Black Friday Deals: Save up to 25% for Cirque du Soleil’s Alegria

Step into the light in January 2024 with Cirque du Soleil’s most iconic production Alegria: In a New Light, playing at the Royal Albert Hall for a limited season. Now celebrating its 30th anniversary, this all-time classic has been reimagined for a new generation to fall in love with. It will whisk audiences away to a mystical world sprinkled with visual poetry and acrobatic extravagance. 

At the heart of a once-glorious kingdom that has lost its king, Alegría: In a New Light witnesses the power struggle at play between the old order and the youth in strive for hope and renewal. As the court jester clumsily tries to take the throne, a growing desire for change emerges from the street to defy the status-quo and bring joy to the world. 

With its Grammy-nominated soundtrack, mesmerising acrobatics, surreal costume designs, vibrant sets, and playful humour, Alegría: In a New Light unfolds a touching immersive experience filled with a joyous magical feeling – a quintessential Cirque du Soleil spectacle suitable for all the family.

Was £104 - Now £79
Was £111 - Now £83
Was £117 - Now £88
Was £124 - Now £93
Was £130 - Now £98
Was £143 - Now £107
Was £149 - Now £112
Was £156 - Now £117
Was £162 - Now £122

Valid on all performances from 11 January 2024 - 28 January 2024.

