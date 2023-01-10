Black Bat Productions presents THE KINDNESS OF STRANGERS, written by Nathaniel Brimmer-Beller, directed by Michael Zwiauer, Nathaniel Brimmer-Beller, produced by Maddy Chisholm-Scott and starring Andrea Gatchalian, Esmeé Cook, and Nathaniel Brimmer-Beller.

Candie Woodley is the artistic director of one of London's most influential theatres. In the run-up to their anticipated reimagining of A Streetcar Named Desire, an internal scandal forces Candie and her number two, Lea Celeste, to concoct a solution. As they scramble for an answer, they attempt to convince star director Pierce Mitchell to replace his ambitious vision with something better suited to the situation - or so they think.

Written by George Devine Award-nominated playwright Nathaniel Brimmer-Beller, The Kindness of Strangers is a satirical take on the corporate underbelly of the theatre world and how the perennial struggle between money and artistic integrity shapes our cultural world. The Kindness of Strangers follows Black Bat Productions' recent successes, including Nines, Chagos 1971, and Press, which has enjoyed a number of critically acclaimed runs across the UK since its premiere in 2021.

Playing at the iconic and award-winning Canal Café Theatre, The Kindness of Strangers builds on Black Bat's reputation for original writing and staging stylish, fast-paced and genre-shifting theatre which is unafraid to pose challenging questions to its audiences.

3 PERFORMANCES ONLY:

Thursday 2nd February @ 7:30pm

Friday 3rd February @ 7:30pm

Saturday 4th February @ 7:30pm

Running time: 60 minutes.

Age recommendation: Ages 12+

Canal Café Theatre - Delamere Terrace, Little Venice, London, W2 6ND.

Box Office: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2218247®id=4&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fcanalcafetheatre.com%2Four-shows%2Fkindness%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

020 7289 6054

Tickets: £10/£13 (+ £1.50 booking fee)