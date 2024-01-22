Billy Crudup Will Make West End Debut in the Transfer of HARRY CLARKE

The production opens at the Ambassadors Theatre on Wednesday 13 March, with previews from Saturday 9  March, and runs until Saturday 11 May 2024.

By: Jan. 22, 2024

The Emmy and Tony Award-winning, and 2024 Golden Globe nominee, Billy Crudup (The Morning Show) is reprising his role to make his West End debut in the UK premiere of David Cale’s critically acclaimed one man play Harry Clarke, which transfers to the West End following two hit runs in the US. The production, directed by Tony Award nominee Leigh Silverman, opens at the Ambassadors Theatre on Wednesday 13 March, with previews from Saturday 9  March, and runs until Saturday 11 May 2024.

Billy Crudup said today, “I love London and I have loved seeing theater in London for decades. West End theater-goers are some of the most discerning, intelligent and hungry audiences in the world. I'm grateful to be given the opportunity to share the work Leigh, David, myself and all our producers have created on the London stage.”

Harry Clarke had its world premiere at the Vineyard Theatre, New York in 2017. For his performance, Crudup garnered an Outer Critics Circle Award, Off-Broadway Alliance Award, Lucille Lortel Award, Drama Desk Award and Obie Award, and was nominated for a Drama League Award. He reprised the role for a sell-out West Coast premiere run at Berkeley Repertory Theatre in 2023.

Tickets are available to ATG+ members now; with general booking opening today, Monday 22 January at 1pm.

Tony and Emmy Award-winning actor Billy Crudup (The Morning Show, Coast of Utopia, No Man’s Land, Almost Famous) delivers an acting “masterclass” (New York Theatre Guide) in David Cale’s wickedly funny thriller Harry Clarke, transferring to London’s West End from March direct from sell-out runs in New York and Los Angeles.

Harry Clarke has a secret. Well, Philip Brugglestein has a secret - but people only have eyes for seductive Londoner Harry…

Conjuring comparisons to The Talented Mr. Ripley and Saltburn with a touch of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, Harry Clarke keeps audiences guessing – charting the exploits of an awkward Midwestern man who moves to New York City to charm his way into a wealthy family.

 




