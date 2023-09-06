BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon Add Second London Date to THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW

Global drag icons and RuPaul’s Drag Race stars, BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon are hitting the road again with their internationally acclaimed, The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show (Produced by BenDeLaCreme Presents), which will include two nights at The London Palladium on the 13th and 16th of November. Tickets are already on sale for 13 November, while tickets for the added show on 16 November go on sale Friday, September 8 at 10 a.m. local time.

The 2023 iteration marks the duo’s biggest tour yet, featuring more cities, more shows, and even bigger theaters. The tour will continue from November 12 - December 30 across the US, UK, and Canada with a new show written by DeLa and Jinkx that proves they’re still the reigning “queens of Christmas'' (Entertainment Weekly).

Following the massive success of four previous holiday tours, and a cult-classic holiday film (The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Special, 2020), fans can expect another year of fabulous spectacle, whip-smart comedy, brand new songs, and annual favorites. Join the sugary DeLa and the spicy Jinkx for an evening The New York Times says is “sure to lift your spirits and make you howl with laughter.”

BenDeLaCreme says, “With all the hatred, darkness, and misinformation flying around our world today, it is an honor and a privilege to spend the holidays with tens of thousands of audience members each year, creating joyous community spaces where we can gather strength through laughter and celebration. Whether you consider it the most wonderful time of year or the most troubling, we’re here to tell you… you’re right! So let’s make it our own.”

Monsoon adds, “It’s been a wild year, so let’s end it wildly. DeLa and I strive to entertain while we enlighten and enliven. The Jinkx & Dela Holiday Show is not only a moment of respite, but also of community, at a time where we need our chosen family and community most of all. So add us to your holiday plans, or let us BE your holiday plans— either way, you’re welcome to join us.”

BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon are the sole writers of their holiday shows, a major achievement for two drag artists who tour at such a large scale. With BenDeLaCreme in the producer and director’s chairs, the show is entirely helmed by the queens themselves. Too often, queer and drag stories are written and produced by people outside of the community. The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show and BenDeLaCreme Presents is a reminder why authentic queer storytelling is not only necessary but should be widely celebrated.

The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show is co-written and co-created by BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon, directed by BenDeLaCreme, produced by BenDeLaCreme Presents (a company comprised of producers BenDeLaCreme, Kevin Heard, Gus Lanza, and Associate Producer Jin Moon), and promoted by AEG Presents Comedy Division. For more information, and to sign up for updates, visit jinkxanddela.com.