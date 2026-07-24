Bectu Head Speaks Out on BURLESQUE Postponement- 'We Are Extremely Disappointed'

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As BroadwayWorld reported yesterday, Burlesque The Musical has postponed its London production, and delayed the opening of its UK tour. The touring production is now set to open in Sunderland, with the previously announced opening engagement in Woking being postponed to November, due to unspecified delays. Rumors began circulating on social media earlier this month as people shared that allegedly, there were delays with the load-in at the Woking Theatre. Carl Woodward shared on social media last week that the show's production manager had allegedly quit and freelancers had yet to be paid.

Since this news broke, Bectu (the union that respresents 40,000 staff, contract and freelance workers in the entertainment industry) head Phillippa Childs has shared a statement:

“We are extremely disappointed by the situation on the London opening of Burlesque The Musical. The ‘postponement’ to 2027 will mean that freelancers will miss out on months of expected income, leaving them in financial difficulty. The production have indicated that they will endeavour to provide alternative work where possible and we are seeking more detail on this.

“While the start of the UK tour of Burlesque has been delayed, it is reassuring that the production looks set to continue. We are in contact with the production company and we will continue to support members as the situation develops".

About Burlesque The Musical

Based on Steven Antin’s Golden Globe-winning and Best Picture-nominated film starring Christina Aguilera and Cher, Burlesque The Musical is hitting the stage, featuring songs by Christina Aguilera, Sia, Diane Warren, Jess Folley, Todrick Hall, and Steven Antin.

Step inside a club where sequins shimmer, seduction sparkles, and a single song can change your life forever. When Ali heads to New York searching for her mother, Tess Richarde, she is swept into a dazzling underground world of ambition, temptation, music, and desire - discovering not only her extraordinary voice, but the family she never knew she needed.

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