Battersea Arts Centre Will Open as a Warm Space This January, February, and March

Battersea Arts Centre will be welcoming people into the Freedom Tap Room to enjoy some warmth, a free meal and a drink this January, February and March. There will be a selection of books and board games available in the space, and additional members of the team will be on hand throughout the opening hours.

With the cost of energy having risen drastically, BAC is delighted to be able to play its part in offering the local community a warm and welcoming space during the winter months. Supported by funding from the VCS Warm Spaces and Food Grant Fund awarded by Wandsworth Borough Council, BAC is one of many Warm Spaces open to the community in Wandsworth. A full list of local Warm Spaces can be found here

A Pay it Forward scheme to support the longevity of this offer will be launched alongside the opening of the Warm Space, offering people the chance to donate between £2.50 (a meal and hot drink for 1 person) and £10 (a meal and hot drink for a family of four).

Amy Vaughan, BAC's Executive Director and Deputy CEO says, "BAC is a place we want people to feel at home, so we are really pleased to be able to offer a warm space, especially at such a tough time for so many. It gives us real pleasure to share this wonderful building with our community, and we are excited to make new friends and share our heat and food with our neighbours."

Deputy Wandsworth Council Leader Kemi Akinola says: "We were pleased to support the BAC to join our Warm Spaces scheme. They are such an important part of our community and a vibrant, welcoming refuge during cold weather."